HORNBECK OFFSHORE RELEASES INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

COVINGTON, La., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. ("Hornbeck Offshore" or the "Company") announced today that it has released its inaugural sustainability report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance accomplishments, and establishing a baseline for its future sustainability reporting.

The inaugural report, entitled, "Taking Stock," recognizes Hornbeck Offshore's long-standing commitment to operating responsibly and outlines the Company's existing programs and activities in areas such as safety, environmental protection, workforce development, diversity and governance. The report also highlights new initiatives, including the collection of baseline measurements of greenhouse gas emissions, participation in the emerging offshore wind and renewable energy industry and aspirations relating to its workforce, supply chain and corporate governance.

Todd Hornbeck, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Throughout our Company's 25-year history, we have dedicated ourselves to our mission of providing quality marine transportation services with the utmost regard for the safety of individuals and the protection of the environment. We strongly believe that our business will continue to be a major participant in the marine and energy economies of tomorrow. Our inaugural sustainability report documents our continued commitment to the environmental, social and governance objectives that are relevant to who we are, that create value for all of our stakeholders and that will enhance our business as a vehicle that creates broader benefits for society."

The complete report is available for download on the Company's website at: https://hornbeckoffshore.com/company/sustainability.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, as well as to the U.S. military and other non-oilfield customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, in particular, statements about Hornbeck Offshore's plans and intentions, which are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that the expectations will prove to be correct.

Contacts: Todd Hornbeck, CEO

Jim Harp, CFO

Hornbeck Offshore Services

985-727-6802





Ken Dennard, CEO

Dennard Lascar

HOS@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.