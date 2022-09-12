IAB Tech Lab Promotes Two Executives to Drive the Industry Forward

IAB Tech Lab Invests in Executive Team to Address Tech Lab Governance, Challenges, and New Opportunities in the Digital Advertising Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape addresses challenges while embracing new opportunities, IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, today announced key promotions of Shailley Singh, Executive Vice President, Product, and Chief Operating Officer, and Jill Wittkopp, Vice President, Product.

"The digital advertising industry is undergoing changes and solving challenges at an unprecedented rate while simultaneously welcoming opportunities in new and existing environments across the advertising industry," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "As the industry transcends, I am honored to announce the well-deserved promotions of these executives, Shailley Singh and Jill Wittkopp, who will continue to lead Tech Lab's mission of driving the industry forward as we tackle issues and expand into new environments to ensure a thriving digital advertising ecosystem benefitting all constituents."

Operations & Governance

As our initiatives grow in scope, complexity, and importance, as Executive Vice President, Product and Chief Operating Officer, Singh will work more closely with Anthony regarding Tech Lab operations, strategic planning, and establish new IAB Tech Lab projects such as the Privacy Enhancing Technology initiative launched earlier this year and upcoming Advanced TV roadmap.

Security & Fraud

As IAB Tech Lab continues to develop standards, Wittkopp is expanding her product leadership role across numerous Tech Lab projects. In addition to her current oversight of our Supply Chain work (e.g., RTB, ads.txt, ads.cert) and Tech Lab Software (Transparency Center, Open Measurement SDK), Wittkopp will drive Tech Lab product strategy, working group processes, and educate the industry on IAB Tech Lab's most pressing technical matters.

"As we navigate these rapidly changing waters, it's important for Tech Lab to promote leading executives who are willing to do the job, advocate for the industry, and collaborate on a solution. Having the right people in the right positions — especially in these two vital roles — is the best thing for Tech Lab, our members, and our industry. We are lucky to have people of Shailley and Jill's caliber leading the charge," added Katsur.

IAB Tech Lab is growing its team and increasing investment in these areas as the industry continues to evolve. If you're looking to join a thriving team that is leading change across the industry please see our open positions here .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

