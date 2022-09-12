Zurich now hiring for new Bachelor's Degree Apprenticeship

Those with 2 years of college can now have the second half paid for while earning full-time pay and growing professionally in the Zurich Apprenticeship Program.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has posted open positions for its new Bachelor's Degree Apprenticeship, an addition to the trailblazing Associate Degree Apprenticeships that the insurance provider began offering in the U.S. in 2016. The expansion comes just weeks after the U.S. Department of Labor selected Zurich as a national Apprenticeship Ambassador.

Zurich Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Zurich North America) (PRNewswire)

"The impetus for this latest expansion is our desire to build on a proven successful program."

The new Bachelor's Degree Apprenticeship is designed for individuals who have completed two years of college coursework or an associate degree. The program enables them to complete a bachelor's degree while starting a career with Zurich, which has been named to lists including Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Zurich pays for the apprentices' remaining two years of college coursework, completed online through the University of Arizona Global Campus. Apprentices have eight hours a week reserved for academics and work 32 hours a week at Zurich, earning full-time pay and benefits while building in-demand skills.

Al Crook, Head of HR Business Partners and Apprenticeship at Zurich, attended a White House event for a contingent of Apprenticeship Ambassadors earlier this month, where First Lady Jill Biden spoke of the value of apprenticeship.

"The excitement around apprenticeship is palpable," Crook said. "It's evident that more organizations, parents and job seekers are recognizing apprenticeship as a great way to fast-track a career and build a diverse, future-ready workforce. It's why we're introducing our Bachelor's Degree Apprenticeship."

"The impetus for this latest expansion is our desire to build on a proven successful program," said Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn. "It has been a win-win for our apprentice alumni and our business."

Zurich Bachelor's Degree Apprenticeships are available in a range of business areas and functions, such as Finance, Accounting and Reporting; Strategy, Innovation and Business Development; Information Security; Claims and more. Apprentices have on-the-job coaches, access to mentors and the opportunity to develop professionally by doing and observing.

Hiring for the Bachelor's Degree positions will continue through November, with the first class starting their studies and work at Zurich in January. The program lasts two years. At the finish line, apprentices not only earn a degree but also a promotion into their next role at Zurich and a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprentice certificate. To learn more about the Bachelor's Degree Apprenticeship as well as the Associate Degree Apprenticeships, please visit zurichna.com/apprentices.

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to "create a brighter future together", Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zurich North America