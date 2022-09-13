Amid Growing Need for Virtual Assistants to Improve Online Experiences, SoftwareReviews Names the Top Four VA Software Providers for 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Virtual Assistants Emotional Footprint, with four providers identified as Champions.

Virtual assistants (VAs) are interactive applications that simulate human interaction by employing natural language processing for input and feedback using text or voice. These AI-powered applications can automate customer interactions, reduce response times, and eliminate time-consuming processes.

As organizations become more digital and move their services online, there is a growing need for virtual assistants to automate the increasing number of interactions and improve the overall digital customer experience. VA software can be a cost-efficient way to offload everyday tasks while getting more done and reaching more customers.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution for automating and streamlining operations, SoftwareReviews has identified the top VA software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 164 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The net emotional footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Virtual Assistants Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

