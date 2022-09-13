Sky Cams
BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 27, 2022

Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on September 27, 2022, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023.


Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.  

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

