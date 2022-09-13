Greenfield Environmental Solutions Group Enhances Board, Adding Two Industry Leaders

Richard J. "Dick" Alario brings decades of experience in oilfield services

Collin O'Mara joins with an extensive career in wildlife conservation

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Environmental Solutions Group ("Greenfield"), a decommissioning services provider for the energy sector, announced today the appointments of Richard J. "Dick" Alario as Executive Chairman and Collin O'Mara as Independent Director to the company's Board of Directors.

"We welcome Dick Alario and Collin O'Mara to Greenfield's Board," said Michael Rigg, Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield. "Mr. Alario joins our Board with an extensive background in oilfield services and Mr. O'Mara brings deep experience in environmental conservation and restoration. Their insights and respective industry leadership will be invaluable as we expand our plugging and abandonment services to the oil and gas industry and restore, reclaim and regrow the surrounding natural areas."

Mr. Alario brings to Greenfield's Board more than 35 years of experience in the oilfield service business, having served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Key Energy Services Inc. until his retirement in 2016. Mr. Alario also serves as Chairman of the Board of DistributionNOW (NOW Inc.) and as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Kirby Corporation. His prior board service includes Seahawk Drilling, Sable Permian Resources, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition, the LSU Petroleum Engineering Advisory Council and the International Tarpon Conservation Association.

Mr. O'Mara is the President and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, America's largest wildlife conservation organization. In this role, he represents the organization to the American Wildlife Conservation Partners and the Blue Green Alliance. From 2009 through 2014, Mr. O'Mara led the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control as Cabinet Secretary. His prior board experience includes serving on the Natural Resources and Agriculture Subcommittee of the President's Task Force on Climate Adaptation and Preparedness, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the Ozone Transport Commission, the Climate and Energy Subcommittee of the Environmental Council of the States and the Executive Council of the Chesapeake Bay Program.

About Greenfield Environmental Solutions Group

Greenfield Environmental Solutions Group is a premier end-to-end provider of energy infrastructure decommissioning services. Based in Denver, CO, Greenfield provides plugging and abandonment, methane quantification and land reclamation solutions in the United States. Greenfield allows its customers to outsource the management of their P&A obligations, including all aspects of the decommissioning process, from regulatory filings and operations in the field to methane emissions elimination and land reclamation. For more information, visit: www.greenfieldesg.com

