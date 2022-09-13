Strata Oncology Announces Expansion of Clinical Collaboration with Pfizer for Strata PATH Trial into Early-Stage Cancer

Pfizer to provide therapeutics approved in late-stage cancer indications for new micrometastatic patient cohorts

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc. a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced expansion of its clinical collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATHTM) trial. Strata PATH is a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Pfizer will provide Braftovi® (encorafenib), Mektovi® (binimetinib), and Lorbrena® (lorlatinib) for up to six new cohorts of patients with early-stage lung, melanoma, colorectal, and other cancers who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment. Pfizer is already providing Strata with Braftovi® (encorafenib), Mektovi® (binimetinib), Lorbrena® (lorlatinib), Talzenna® (talazoparib), and Inlyta (axitinib) for evaluation in four late-stage cohorts of the Strata PATH trial.

Strata Oncology logo (PRNewsfoto/Strata Oncology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The new cohorts of Strata PATH, supported by Pfizer, afford us a very exciting opportunity to move the advances we've seen in late-stage cancer into earlier stages of the disease," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "Our goal is to deliver smarter and earlier treatment to every patient and having the support of Pfizer is a testament to the potential of the clinical trials that we are using to accelerate the impact of precision oncology."

Many of the patients for the new micrometastatic cohorts of Strata PATH will be identified through the Strata SentinelTM trial, a 100,000-patient, prospective, observational, pan-solid tumor study of Strata Oncology's highly sensitive, tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based MRD test. An advanced molecular therapy selection profile is created simultaneously for every patient assessed with the MRD test. This enables rapid identification of clinical trial opportunities, including Strata PATH, for patients who are positive for ctDNA.

About Strata PATH

The Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH) trial, is a 700-patient prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Strata PATH will enroll patients with advanced cancer, as well as patients with early-stage cancer who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment. All therapies being evaluated in Strata PATH are FDA-approved in oncology with demonstrated safety profiles in the advanced setting. Enrollment for multiple arms in Stata PATH is based on novel quantitative RNA and multivariate algorithms Strata Oncology developed using its clinical molecular database comprising DNA mutation profiles and quantitative RNA expression data from tens of thousands of patients coupled with detailed treatment history and outcomes data. A range of therapeutic classes will be evaluated in Strata PATH including targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

