XT.COM Lists OMAX On Its Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused exchange and one of the leading global trading platforms, lists OMAX COIN in the Main Zone. The trading is open for users from 13th September at 09:00 (UTC). OMAX is being listed on the exchange with USDT pairing.

By having OMAX listed on XT.COM, the XT community can widen its exposure to a variety of coins. The OMAX COIN is a tradable utility payment coin that is created on the OMAX blockchain, making it a secure investment choice for the users. The collaboration also offers the OMAX users to trade a large array of tokens by having the coin listed on a global exchange like XT.

Moreover, the OMAX is launching exclusively on XT.COM with its own network called OMAX chain. OMAX coin is already integrated to Wending machines and POS terminals. It also aims to get integrated with one of Europe's Travel ecommerce platforms. OMAX Chain relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. The OMAX Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. This is the native and only usable currency in the OMAX ecosystem.

About OMAX COIN

The OMAX COIN is a tradable utility payment coin, and belongs to the OMAX blockchain. The OMAX chain supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. The OMAX COIN is the only usable currency and the native token of the OMAX ecosystem.

The OMAX COIN can be used globally for payments, making it the perfect solution for all payment needs. With the help of technology and a secure system, the coin has been successful in breaking all the financial barriers by enabling crypto payments and transfers for international transactions.

OMAX started its journey in October 2021 as an Omax token with a vision to make its blockchain a complete ecosystem with its Dapps and E-commerce utility. OMAX Chain relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees.

Website: https://omaxcoin.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/OmaxToken

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/8r6wgxqD3e

Twitter: https://twitter.com/omaxtoken

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com