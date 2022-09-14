InventHelp Inventor Develops a Bicycle with Increased Security (PLB-168)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I purchased an expensive bicycle and I needed better security features for it," said an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the SMART BIKE. It would be very effective in keeping your bike safe."

The invention prevents bicycles from being stolen and could also help in the recovery of the bike in the event it was taken without authorization. This would spare a cyclist the cost associated with replacing their bike and the inconvenience of going without a bike if stolen. Thus, the SMART BIKE provides an increased sense of security and peace of mind. Its innovative design is easy to use with all types of bicycles and it would eliminate having to carry around a lock, chain, and/or cable when riding your bike.

