The Joint Chiropractic CFO Announced as Finalist for CFO of the Year Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, continues to gain recognition, most recently as CFO Jake Singleton has been selected as a finalist for The Arizona Chapter of Financial Executives International's 13th Annual Arizona CFO of the Year Awards. Considered the most prestigious financial executive award in Arizona, where The Joint is headquartered, Mr. Singleton is a finalist in the "Public Company" category.

"We're excited to see Jake's hard work recognized," said Peter D. Holt , president and chief executive officer of The Joint Corp.

Since 1931, Financial Executives International has been recognized globally as the leading organization for senior-level financial executives. The organization's annual awards recognize exemplary financial management in all types of businesses in categories such as Public Company, Private Company and Non-profit Organization. Candidates were reviewed based on a number of factors, including team development, social responsibility, innovation and financial acumen.

"It is not surprising that Jake is a finalist for this award. Jake is one of the most ethical and intelligent persons that I have had the pleasure to know. His passion for the company, his leadership skills, his incredible work ethic, all anchored in a set of core values, define him as the remarkable executive he is. Over the course of his tenure as CFO, for the three years ended December 31, 2021, the company has grown rapidly, with our clinic count rising by over 60 percent and the system-wide sales increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 30 percent," said Peter D. Holt, president and chief executive officer of The Joint Corp. "As the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network, we're excited to see Jake's hard work recognized in our headquarters' state of Arizona."

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to healthcare. The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 750 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

