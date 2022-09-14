KNOWESIS AWARDED WIN FOR THE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY'S RESEARCH & ENGINEERING DIRECTORATE

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (hereafter, Knowesis) was awarded a contract to support the Research and Engineering (R&E) Directorate within the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

Knowesis has supported the DHA R&E Directorate since DHA's inception in 2013 and helped establish foundational policies, procedures, processes, and tools for portfolio management, programmatic support, and strategy planning requirements of its Research Portfolio Management Division (RPMD).

"We are the only contract team that has been with DHA R&E from the beginning, helping them through the evolution of establishing its core divisions and functions," said Knowesis Program Manager Sheryl Cosing. "Our proven program management and capabilities have been built upon years of continuous refinement, adapting specifically to RPMD's changing needs. In selecting Knowesis, they understood that our team and approach provides the expertise required to continue their evolution to a mature DoD R&E enterprise. The Knowesis team is excited to continue and expand our support to DHA and the RPMD."

The win consists of a year's worth of Knowesis support services, starting immediately.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Scientific and Medical Research, Computational Sciences, Information Management, Technology and Security, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, and Strategic Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and the National Institutes of Health.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

