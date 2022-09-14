Optoma Unveils "Create. Connect. Inspire." Teacher-Led Technology Campaign with Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays

Optoma launches new premium IFPDs with Creative Board for enhanced learning experiences and remote collaboration in education and corporate markets

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display solutions and the #1 4K UHD brand and the #1 DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas,* today launched its new Creative Touch Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) for education and corporate environments. Offering intuitive and easy to use software, the new 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays feature Creative Board, an enhanced whiteboard with a floating toolbar and several annotation tools, bringing collaborative thinking and idea-sharing to life. With new tools and added functionality, Optoma's IFPDs are the perfect cornerstones for educators and professionals to create and connect their way, enhancing learning and remote collaboration in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms and other professional environments.

Optoma's range of Creative Touch IFPDs are perfectly suited to accommodate the ever-changing needs of educational environments. Designed to support distance learning, the IFPDs allow students to work together in real time from home, in the classroom, or anywhere, maximizing engagement in remote and hybrid learning environments. With the ability to connect to webcams along with Optoma's unique software, the Creative Touch 5-Series IFPDs provide the ultimate collaboration solution.

Customization is front and center with the new IFPDs, which feature several intuitive tools that allow users to modify and tailor the display to their specific needs. The quick-launch pen features a dual-tip, enabling teachers to switch between note taking and highlighting in nearly any color – ensuring lessons flow with ease. Simply take the pen from the holder, and the Creative Board app or annotation mode will launch automatically.

The new Creative Board provides users with greater flexibility by expanding their writing canvas via the infinity canvas feature, spurring creativity and boundless collaboration. The tool also provides users with the ability to move annotations across the screen, allowing teachers, for example, to hide answers to quizzes and then share at a later time. Additionally, users can embed browser pages to the screen, allowing them to pull information such as images and other content directly into the workflow for better productivity.

"The new IFPDs were carefully designed based on customer feedback and the needs of the education and corporate markets, giving educators and business professionals even more customization options and innovative remote tools that foster collaborative classroom, hybrid learning and working environments where lessons and ideas can come to life," said Gordon Healis, business manager, IFPD and LED at Optoma.

Known for their bright, fingerprint resistant panel, ultra-slim bezel, anti-glare glass, and up to 30-point multi-touch capabilities, the new IFPDs deliver incredible interactive features for dynamic lessons, presentations, and creative brainstorm sessions.

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel features:

Creative Board with improved floating toolbar, customization tools, and infinity canvas feature for added writing space

Built-in Android system and compatible with popular operating systems, including Windows, Mac and Chrome

Creative Cast™ Pro app enables simultaneous image, document and screen sharing from up to four devices on the same network

Single sign-on via Google account for easy access to Google Workspace, Google Drive, Dropbox, One Drive, and other connected cloud applications

Customizable, dual-tipped quick launch pen that provides a realistic writing experience and automatically activates the whiteboard application or annotation mode when in use

A value-added solution, Optoma Management Suite Cloud (OMS)™ is available on the 5-Series IFPDs, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously that are either on the same network or connected through the cloud server. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across displays worldwide.

To further support our customers in the U.S., Optoma is offering a five-year product warranty, including onsite service, for purchases made on the Creative Touch 5-Series models 5652RK, 5752RK, 5862RK from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

To learn more about the line-up, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/products/interactive-flat-panel-displays/education

