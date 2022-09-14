Tailwater Capital Publishes Inaugural ESG Annual Report

2021 Report Highlights ESG Philosophy and Recent Achievements Supporting Mission to Drive the Energy Transition and Promote Sustainability Across the Energy Industry

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions, today published its inaugural ESG Annual Report highlighting Tailwater's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") framework and recent achievements dedicated to driving the energy transition and promoting sustainability across the energy industry.

"Responsible investment is core to our philosophy at Tailwater. We have long been committed to incorporating ESG best practices into everything we do – from diligence and execution to partnering with industry-leading companies and management teams and supporting the next generation of energy professionals," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater Capital. "The importance of the entire energy value chain and the complementary role conventional and renewable, clean energy assets need to play to empower the long-term transition and a lower carbon future is more apparent than ever. We are committed to continuing to utilize our "all of the above" investment approach to partner with businesses that share these values and play an essential role in enhancing our energy security and building a more sustainable future."

Tailwater's proactive and committed approach to ESG is embedded at both the firm level and across the portfolio. The firm's leadership team is dedicated to acting as stewards of its ESG philosophy and leading from the front within the industry. Recent firmwide initiatives include:

Established an ESG Steering Committee , led by Tailwater's Senior Leadership team, who launched the firm's ESG policy and playbook to set minimum standards for ESG performance at the firm and portfolio level;

Became a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principals for Responsible Investing (" UN PRI "), a leading proponent of responsible investing across the globe;

Formed Tailwater Innovation Partners , an in-house resource working across the portfolio to build better businesses and advance ESG and DE&I performance, led by Tailwater's Head of ESG, Roger Fox ;

Launched a partnership with the Women's Energy Network Foundation to provide two scholarships to support diversity and foster the career development of women in the energy finance sector;

Engaged in charitable giving and volunteer engagement across the communities in which the Tailwater team lives and works, focusing on specific needs across Education, Healthcare and Community Development & Human Services; and

Continued to build upon the firm's history of ESG investing by developing a robust ESG platform including integrated systems, a deep set of material metrics and engagement processes for portfolio stewardship.

"We are incredibly excited to build on our continued momentum to promote a more carbon neutral, sustainable future across the energy sector," said Roger Fox, Head of ESG at Tailwater Capital and CEO of Tailwater Innovation Partners. "The launch of Tailwater Innovation Partners earlier this year underscores the firm's commitment to building long-term, sustainable businesses that incorporate a strong ESG framework, and we look forward to setting – and achieving – even more ambitious ESG goals for the coming year and beyond."

Tailwater's ESG Report further outlines the firm's dedication to advancing ESG performance across its portfolio, leveraging both the energy sector expertise of its investment teams and the operational acumen of Tailwater Innovation Partners. Key achievements across the portfolio highlighted throughout the report include:

Achieved a consistent year-over-year greenhouse gas emission intensity across its portfolio, despite increasing production volumes across all operations;

Implemented formal safety procedures and onboarding processes, resulting in a 54% year over year decrease in Total Recordable Incident Rates (TRIR) across Tailwater's portfolio;

Established a robust program for cybersecurity monitoring across the portfolio, implementing key cybersecurity protections with support from third-party experts; and

Initiated its first Employee Pulse Survey to identify employee needs and advance all companies across Tailwater's portfolio as inclusive and attractive workplaces.

Tailwater Capital's full 2021 ESG report can be viewed and downloaded on the firm's website.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com

Contact

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: jmcmillan@tailwatercapital.com

John Schaufele

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising

Phone: 214-489-7043

Email: jschaufele@tailwatercapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tailwater Capital LLC