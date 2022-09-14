Tree Hut Wins Prestigious 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award

The TikTok Favorite Brand's Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil Receives the Highest Honor in Beauty

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From fandom to stardom, Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, was honored with the highly coveted 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award for its innovative Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. An iconic staple in the beauty industry for 26 years, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards celebrates brands known for efficacy, excellence and integrity. Following months of testing thousands of beauty products, the Allure team recognized the Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil as the best product in the category for its formula, delivery system, texture and scent.

A first-of-its-kind, Tree Hut's beloved Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil is unlike anything on shelves when it comes to getting the most luxurious shave, making it a standout product. Powered by a proprietary technology to prevent irritation, nicks and cuts from shaving, the Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil enhances contact between the razor and skin for a close, smooth shave. A top-selling formula, the Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil contains Certified Shea Butter and a blend of nourishing ingredients to cushion and hydrate skin such as argan oil, grapeseed oil, jojoba oil, and Vitamin E.

Having been a cult favorite for years, the family-owned Tree Hut brand has been known amongst beauty aficionados for developing high-quality body and face care infused with efficacious ingredients. When the pandemic hit, Tree Hut quickly became a viral sensation as communities of people from all over the country began to elevate their self-care routines and share their favorite skin-loving products on social media. Now, with more than 600 million views for #TreeHut on TikTok, the brand has built an army of loyal followers and collectors that can't get enough of the brand's unique product flavors and formulations.

"When it comes to the beauty industry, Allure is an institution and we are beyond honored to receive such incredible praise from their team of knowledgeable and dedicated beauty experts for our best-selling Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil," said Senior Marketing Manager, Hazel Smith. "This award win is not only for our hardworking Tree Hut team but for all of our loyal fans who have loved us for years and have helped share our message of self-care and community on social media, propelling a new generation of consumers to join our enthusiastic fan base."

The Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil is currently available on shelves at Target, Ulta, and Walmart, as well as online for each retailer. The Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil comes in classic Coconut Lime, Tahitian Vanilla, Moroccan Rose, Tropic Glow and now, Watermelon. Each Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil is alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, contains no formaldehyde donors and is made in the USA. To learn more about the Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil and other products like Tree Hut's iconic Shea Sugar Scrubs, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand produces out of Texas and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip, and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

