AHEPA Management Launches New Brand and Website

FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, AHEPA Management Company and AHEPA National Housing Corporation are now AHEPA Senior Living (ASL). The new integrated name, logo, and website will more holistically encapsulate the growing services provided by ASL.

"Our name change reflects how we are evolving to meet the needs of a growing segment of our population—older adults," said Ike Gulas, AHEPA Senior Living's new board chairman. "However, we proudly retain our company values, which instill a sense of family, community, and philanthropic service that our residents continue to enjoy and appreciate."

As part of the rebrand, ASL has launched a new website—www.AhepaSeniorLiving.org. The new site features improved navigation, a streamlined process for locating communities across the country, user-friendly donation functionality, and a new theme that unifies the entire organization. Additionally, the new website and brand reflect the organization's updated mission—To provide older adults with safe, healthy, and enriching affordable residential communities and quality services that allow them to thrive and enjoy peace of mind.

"The rebrand conveys a more accurate representation of what we do, providing exceptional affordable independent and assisted senior living options and quality aging services for older adults across the country," said Steve Beck, ASL president and CEO. "It identifies us as an industry leader. Now, we are well-positioned for near-term success and long-term growth in our affordable independent and assisted living portfolios."

AHEPA Senior Living will continue to own and operate affordable assisted living communities under the Hellenic Senior Living brand.

Serving more than 5,000 older adults across the United States, AHEPA Senior Living (ASL) is a mission-driven, nationwide provider of affordable independent and assisted senior living communities. Since 1980, it has developed and manages 87 affordable independent senior living communities in 19 states administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program.

Through its subsidiary, Hellenic Senior Living, Inc., ASL owns and manages four affordable assisted living communities with 532 units in Indiana.

ASL is based in Fishers, Ind.

