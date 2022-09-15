Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Russ Denton as General Counsel

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that Russ Denton has joined the company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and will lead Caris' legal and corporate governance efforts.

Russ Denton, Caris Life Sciences General Counsel and Secretary (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Caris, Mr. Denton was a partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP, representing clients in mergers and acquisitions and equity financing transactions, including working with Caris as outside counsel in connection with Caris' growth equity financing transactions. Before his time at Shearman & Sterling, Mr. Denton was a partner at Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP and an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP.

"Caris is leading a revolution in healthcare with novel approaches to categorize, visualize and target disease in ways never before possible," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "We are very pleased to welcome Russ to the Caris team, as his strong guidance and counsel has served us well, and will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission."

"I am thrilled to join Caris and work for a company on the cutting edge of healthcare," said Denton. "I look forward to continuing to help support Caris and its mission."

Mr. Denton received his J.D. from Stanford Law School, and earned his B.S., magna cum laude, from Duke University.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

corpcomm@carisls.com

214.294.5606

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences