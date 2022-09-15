Dentsply Sirona Extends Its Digital Universe with Primescan Connect

Dentsply Sirona launches new digital dentistry solutions at DS World 2022 in Las Vegas that enable long-term practice growth by increasing efficiency, introducing new procedures and treatment workflows, and improving patient outcomes.

Superior intraoral scanner Primescan now available as laptop-based solution, Primescan Connect – an easy starting point in digital dentistry.

DS Core and further pioneering functionalities round off the experience in digital dentistry.

LAS VEGAS and CHARLOTTE, N.C. and BENSHEIM, Nev., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that at Dentsply Sirona World 2022 it is launching new products and solutions as part of its digital universe which are designed to bring dentistry to a new level. One of the highlights is the new Primescan Connect, a laptop-based version of Primescan, Dentsply Sirona's easy to use, fast and accurate intraoral scanner. It is powered by the cloud platform DS Core, which is now getting new features, and DS Core Care, Dentsply Sirona's reliable service program. DS World visitors have the opportunity to experience all products live.

Cord Staehler, Chief Technology Officer at Dentsply Sirona: "With our innovations for digital impression, we are adding valuable components to our digital universe. Digital impression is more than just a digital alternative for analog impression. We can now offer a comprehensive digital workflow for treatment, patient monitoring, diagnostics and communication with patients and labs. Therefore, our new solutions for digital dentistry are a real game changer."

The company has paid particular attention to user-friendliness and easy integration. All digital products and solutions were conceived to be very intuitive to provide effective support for the treatment process, documentation and in practice organization. This can help the dental practitioner save time and money in day-to-day operations and allows them to focus more on the patient.

Primescan Connect – the easy-to-use scanner for seamless collaboration

Primescan Connect offers a superior and highly connective 3D scanning technology for a lower investment*. In this new solution, Dentsply Sirona combined its fastest and most accurate intraoral scanners, Primescan, with a specified laptop. As such, not only is it more flexible and space-saving when not in use*, but it also fosters the collaboration with any lab by offering validated workflows to all major lab software, while maintaining the dental practice's work habits.

Primescan Connect can be used for digital workflows such as restorative indications, implantology, orthodontics and sleep appliances. Therefore, this innovative device can increase efficiency and improve the patients' experience.

Dr. Daniel Aniol, dentist from Bornheim-Merten, Germany, said: "I already had the chance to test Primescan Connect in my everyday practice – and I'm really excited about this new solution. The new laptop-based solution of this great dental scanner convinced me right from the start with a simple initial installation, high flexibility and good integration into my existing system. I have an extremely high level of image quality while the data calculation times are pleasantly short and the data transmission via the Connect Case Center is very stable. I can deliver optimal data to my laboratory and can expect optimal results."

Primescan Connect is the new configuration of Dentsply Sirona's successful intraoral cart-based scanner, Primescan, which came onto the market in 2019. All the benefits of Primescan are now available in an accessible solution, making it an easy starting point in digital dentistry.

DS Core and DS Core Care for even more digital functionality

Providing a comprehensive experience in digital dentistry, Dentsply Sirona offers Primescan Connect Solution. In this package, Primescan Connect is supported by DS Core & DS Core Care to enhance the practice's connectivity and deliver more comprehensive service and support.

The cloud-based platform DS Core supports practitioners in their secure storage and sharing of data. The tool which was developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and launched in March 2022 supports HIPAA/GDPR compliance, maintains the openness, flexibility, and ease of use of the most common methods of digital dental practice's collaboration, while allowing users to access their patient records anytime and anywhere. DS Core connects digital dental hardware and software through one platform, helping to improve efficiency and effectiveness in dental practices. This makes DS Core the gateway to the digital universe of Dentsply Sirona solutions. At DS World in Las Vegas, new DS Core features such as Primescan Connect support are announced.

Dr. Daniel Butterman, dentist from Centennial, Colorado, USA: "DS Core makes our everyday work noticeably easy for me and my team. It connects our Dentsply Sirona equipment and is accessible across multiple devices. We can store different types of patient files and share them with partners and colleagues even outside the practice. And all with a clear conscience because we know that the storage and data functions have been developed in a way to support keeping our patients' data safe and secure."

DS Core Care is an easy-to-understand comprehensive service and support solution that harmonizes Dentsply Sirona equipment service offerings with a proactive and fast responsive support solution. It helps increase equipment uptime and allows dentists to run their practices efficiently.

In Dentsply Sirona's digital universe all products and solutions interact seamlessly with each other. Also, Primeprint Solution, the highly automated, end-to-end, medical-grade 3D printing system for dental applications, can be easily integrated and connected to the other devices.

Dentsply Sirona's new products and solutions are available starting in September 2022. Due to various certification and registration periods, not all products are immediately available in all countries.

You will find further information at: DS Core | Dentsply Sirona

About Dentsply Sirona:

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

*vs. CEREC Primescan. Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without their trademark, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences.

