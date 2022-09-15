GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Honored in Fast Company's 2022 Innovation by Design Awards

Company Designed and Manufactures Game-Changing Solar Roof with the World's First Nailable Solar Shingle

GAF Energy Recently Announced New Manufacturing Facility in Texas

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, has been honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2022 in both the Impact and Home and Products categories. The Innovation by Design Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 11th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry. GAF Energy announced the launch of Timberline Solar™ in January, and recently broke ground on a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company, is the leading provider of solar roofing in North America. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be honored and recognized as solving the world's most crucial problems through design," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "Homeowners care about the design and the aesthetics of their home—and Timberline Solar combines clean energy production with durable roofing in an attractive roofing shingle. We believe Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will turbocharge residential solar adoption—and the team at GAF Energy, and across all the Standard Industries companies, is working hard every day to lead the next generation of clean energy adoption."

The judges for Innovation by Design include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October print issue of Fast Company.

The Timberline Solar ES™ has received multiple awards and honors since its launch earlier this year, including the Best of Innovation award from CES, Green Builder Sustainable Home Award, Good Housekeeping Editor's Choice for CES 2022, the NAHB Best of IBS Awards, Most Innovative Construction Tool, and others.

To see the complete list of Fast Company honorees, go to

https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list .

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAF Energy