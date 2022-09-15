International Game Technology PLC Announces Completion of Sale of Italian Commercial Payment Business to PostePay S.p.A.

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) ("IGT") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary IGT Lottery S.p.A. has completed the sale of its Italian proximity payment business to PostePay S.p.A. – Patrimonio Destinato IMEL for €700 million.

The negotiated sale price represented an enterprise value of €630 million and approximately €70 million of net unrestricted cash. The business held approximately €140 million in unrestricted cash at the closing. The increase in unrestricted cash is primarily attributable to timing of vendor payments and operating cash flows generated since December 31, 2021. IGT will use the proceeds from the transaction primarily to pay transaction expenses and reduce debt.

UBS AG acted as lead financial advisor and fairness opinion provider to IGT, UniCredit S.p.A. acted as financial advisor to IGT. Advant-Nctm acted as legal advisor to IGT and KPMG acted as financial due diligence and tax advisor to IGT.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

