Miyoko's Creamery Launches Foodie Truck Tour

Miyoko's Foodie Truck offers a one-of-a-kind tasting experience showcasing award-winning plant milk cheese & butter, making stops from Northern California to Texas

SONOMA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's finest plant milk creamery, Miyoko's Creamery, is launching their Foodie Truck Tour this fall, offering a menu of vegan dishes made with Miyoko's cheese and butter, including offerings such as cajun street corn and orzo aglio e burro made with European-Style Cultured vegan butter, margherita pizza made with their first-of-its-kind liquid cheese, caprese salad with fresh plant milk mozzarella, gourmet cheese plates featuring Double Cream Chive, Black Ash and Herbs de Provence cashew milk cheese, among other crave-worthy bites. Kicking off this month in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country, where Miyoko's Creamery is based, the truck is making stops in the Bay Area, Southern California and Arizona, before wrapping up the tour in Austin, TX in early November.

Founded by iconic plant milk cheesemaker Miyoko Schinner, Miyoko's Creamery is working to bring plant milk cheese and butter to the mainstream by crafting award-winning products through time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. Miyoko's portfolio includes European-Style Cultured vegan butter, artisan cheese wheels, liquid mozzarella specifically crafted for pizza, cream cheese, and more. The Creamery is at the forefront of using plant milk to craft cultured dairy products, resulting in cheese and butter that have rich, complex flavors and high-quality performance. A favorite amongst chefs, pizzaiolos, bakers, and home cooks alike, Miyoko's Creamery products can be used in recipes ranging from wood-fired pizza, cheesecake, brown butter mushrooms, and much more.

"As a brand rooted in craft and compassion, Miyoko's is on a mission to share culinary-inspired dishes featuring our products with the masses, proving how simple and delicious eating plant-based can be. Our Foodie Truck Tour is one memorable way we're doing that," says Miyoko's Chief Marketing Officer Rusti Porter. "We're excited for the rest of the world to see what our phenomenally vegan community has known for years — that our cheeses and butter are great for anyone seeking more sustainable gourmet food choices that don't compromise on delicious taste or quality."

The Miyoko's Creamery Foodie Truck will be hitting up community events and festivals such as Smorgasburg Los Angeles and Austin Food & Wine Festival, while making stops at Whole Foods, Sprouts and other fine retailers. At each location, Miyoko's is offering an elevated mobile experience, with Sonoma-style yard games and special coupon giveaways, alongside chef-inspired dishes. Additionally, Miyoko's is hosting a digital sweepstakes throughout the tour, inviting one winner the opportunity to spend a weekend in the famed wine region of Sonoma, the home of where they craft the finest plant cheese and butter. To enter, head to: www.miyokos.com/foodiesweeps

Specific menu items will vary at each stop and the schedule for the Foodie Truck Tour is as follows:

September 15 th — October 15th : Southern California

October 19 th — October 22nd : Phoenix, Arizona

October 27 th — November 7th : Austin / San Antonio, TX

For details on specific stops and hours, follow @miyokoscreamery on Instagram or visit www.miyokos.com/pages/foodie-truck-tour . Visit Miyokos.com for more information on Miyoko's Creamery.

ABOUT MIYOKO'S CREAMERY

Miyoko's Creamery, based in Northern California's esteemed wine country, was established in 2014 by iconic plant milk cheesemaker Miyoko (ME-YO-KO) Schinner. Known as the world's finest plant milk creamery and built on the foundations of craft and compassion, Miyoko's is the natural evolution of dairy– using time-honed techniques and the finest ingredients to make a variety of award-winning artisan butters and cheeses.

As a mission-driven, proudly vegan, certified B Corporation, Miyoko's believes that food unites us all, that the good life can be savored without sacrifice, and that change can be made when we recognize the connection of our plates to the world, systems, and living beings around us. With taste and performance at the forefront, Miyoko's products are perfect for all culinary and baking applications. From the much-loved vegan European-Style Cultured Butter to the highly praised Liquid Pizza Mozzarella, all offerings are a 1:1 substitution in any recipe or dish.

Proudly served in world-class wineries & restaurants, Miyoko's cheese and butter are loved by chefs, pizzaiolos, cheesemongers, and sommeliers worldwide. Rapidly becoming a foodie favorite, Miyoko's products are widely available in over 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Whole Foods Market via Amazon delivery and Instacart via select retailers, as well as on Miyokos.com .

