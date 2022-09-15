OPTX Brings Their Exceptional Technology to Red Hawk Casino

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the 2022 Global Gaming Awards Land-Based Product of the Year nominee, is pleased to announce that Red Hawk Casino, located in California's El Dorado County, has been added to its expanding portfolio of casinos.

Red Hawk Casino will be installing OPTX's Player Development, Player Connect, Player Development AI, Slots, and Slots AI solutions.

Red Hawk Casino will be installing OPTX's Player Development, Player Connect, Player Development AI, Slots, and Slots AI solutions. OPTX is the operator's data-driven decision-making co-pilot, providing superior operational functionality across multiple departments to create a sole source of data.

OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara, was pleased to introduce the popular Red Hawk Casino as their newest partner, "OPTX's state-of-the-art AI features distill raw data into actionable insights and recommendations. Partnering with OPTX will allow Red Hawk Casino to optimize their casino floor with continuous slot change recommendations and visualizations leading to increased revenue opportunities and guest satisfaction." Fiumara emphasized, "OPTX is the future of casino operations. Red Hawk will soar even further utilizing the OPTX solutions."

Bryan deLugo, GM of Red Hawk, agreed and is thrilled to get started with OPTX, "We needed to connect all of our casino departments with a modern and powerful tool, and the innovative OPTX solutions provides that and more!" He continued, "We are excited that we will have OPTX's advanced proprietary AI to guide and assist us as we continue to grow and expand."

Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase visitation, revenue, and profitability. To see OPTX at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E), October 10-13 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV visit booth 1824. To learn more about OPTX or schedule a demo, visit www.optx.com .

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

