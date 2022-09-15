Sentinel U® Advanced Practice Series™ Available for Purchase

Virtual simulation to help advanced practice learners refine clinical judgement and decision-making skills.

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U®, a provider of web-based simulation education technology solutions for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, announces its new Advanced Practice Series™ virtual simulation is available for purchase.

The simulation series offers authentic virtual encounters, enabling nurse practitioner, physician assistant/associate (PA) and medical students to hone clinical judgement and decision-making skills to make accurate diagnoses and establish proper plans of care, with 55 unique patient encounters within 11 specialty areas, including typical and complex adult and pediatric care, women's health, mental health, cardiology, oncology, and gerontology.

"We are proud to be first to market with a virtual simulation designed specifically for the advanced practice market to provide learners with an authentic and immersive experience that helps hone their skills by practicing and refining essential diagnostic and care competencies." said Jeffrey Caplan, president of Sentinel U.

Learners will advance through clinical encounters while reviewing the patient inquiry, history and physical (H&P) examination, and review of systems (ROS) within the electronic health record (EHR). The modules reinforce knowledge of international classification of diseases (ICD), current procedural terminology (CPT), and healthcare common procedure coding system (HCPCS) codes for billing consideration.

"This launch comes at a critical time for nursing education as clinical placements are becoming more difficult to find" said Sentinel U Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources Laura Gonzalez, Ph.D., APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN. "With advances in simulation technology, like Advanced Practice Series, students can demonstrate competency in a risk-free virtual environment, allowing nurses to master specific skills prior to entering the clinical setting."

The assignments align academically with professional competencies for physician assistants, nurse practitioners and medical education.

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of health care simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgement and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 150,000 learner experiences worldwide. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com.

