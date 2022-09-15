TWENTY-SEVEN MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENTS CALL ON CONGRESS TO ENACT 'NATIONAL WARRIOR CALL DAY'

MOUNT AIRY, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-seven Congressional Medal of Honor recipients are calling on Congress to enact National Warrior Call Day – a suicide prevention push that aims to enlist millions of Americans to connect with service members and veterans, according to the Troops First Foundation.

In their letter to Congress, the American heroes stress the urgent need for Warrior Call to stem suicides.

"As former service members who have received the Medal of Honor, we are writing you on behalf of our fellow team members who may be dangerously disconnected and close to the brink of suicide. We are writing to ask you to support a national effort to connect with these brave Americans and steer them to resources," they wrote.

Senate lawmakers have introduced a congressional resolution (S.Res. 754) to declare the Sunday after Veterans Day "National Warrior Call Day." This year, the day of action falls on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The effort is supported by numerous leading veteran organizations, current and former military officials, all living former VA secretaries and a host of public policy organizations.

Warrior Call seeks to reverse the suicide trend through a simple premise and call to action: Americans – but especially active duty servicepeople and veterans – should connect on Nov. 13 with those who are wearing or have worn the uniform to let them know they care. Participants should make a call, have an honest conversation and steer them to resources, if necessary. In their letter to members of Congress, the American heroes stress the urgent need for Warrior Call.

"This effort comes at an important time: as the rapid unraveling of Afghanistan has spurred anguish and frustration among the 700,000 service members who served there. It also comes as the suicide rate for active-duty forces reached its highest level," they wrote.

"The resolution does not directly involve the VA or require appropriation of federal dollars, but its value is priceless. Enactment of the resolution will help connect service members and vets to support networks. In short, it will save lives," they wrote.

Frank Larkin, chair of Warrior Call, stressed that, "Congress now must do its part. A resolution would raise awareness of the imperative for every American to make a call to a warrior, on Nov. 13 and over time until every warrior is safe."

Founded in 2008, the Troops First Foundation implements initiatives that foster connectivity, build trust and address reintegration in post-9/11 warrior care. One of the foundation's programs is Warrior Call.

