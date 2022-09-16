3RD ANNUAL MAUDE'S AWARDS WINNERS FOR INNOVATIONS IN ALZHEIMER'S CARE ANNOUNCED

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Maude's Award Recipients were announced today, honoring three organizations with $25,000 and five Individuals with $5,000 each. Maude's Awards was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry (Cofounder: Korn-Ferry) in honor of his beloved wife of 65 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia. Richard continues the journey to discover and share innovations addressing challenges of persons living with dementia and their care partners. More information here: The Awards – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org)

ORGANIZATIONS

I'm Still Here (ISH) – Winchester, MA - ISH redefines what it means to live with dementia, replacing the predominant "despair" narrative with "hope" – soliciting, identifying, and supporting programs that, through engagement, promote the inherent dignity of people living with dementia. The focus is Nonpharmacological approaches that inform and educate individuals and communities, and thus reduce the stigma so often associated with dementia.

Elderwise – Seattle, WA – The Elderwise® mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers and adults living with dementia through teaching and demonstrating the philosophy and practice of Spirit-Centered Care®. Our adult day program models this way of thinking and our education program teaches this approach. We highlight working from one's own essence and recognizing the essence of others, regardless of cognitive changes.

Jewish Family & Children's Service (JF&CS) Waltham, MA; Dementia Action Alliance (DAA) -Charlottesville, VA - The JF&CS Memory Café Percolator and Dementia Action Alliance together lead "Living Well with Dementia at the Café", to help memory cafés foster leadership and empower participants living with dementia. Achievements include a written café coordinators' guide, and "Café Chats: Living Well with Dementia," featuring trained advocates presenting at a memory café.

INDIVIDUALS

Dana Territo – Baton Rouge, LA - The Memory Whisperer® is Dana's byline for her weekly column she's written since 2013 in Louisiana's The Advocate Newspaper. It answers reader's questions on all things Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. "I feel the information I provide assists caregivers and affected individuals in navigating the journey of dementia. Moreover, I am supporting and advocating for this population."

Bonnie Erickson – Billings, MT - "I, along with several others with a dementia diagnosis, co-founded the non-profit National Council of Dementia Minds. We are the first national organization completely governed by people living with a dementia diagnosis. Our presentations are shared free of charge to medical students, medical professionals, policy makers, researchers, care facilities, families and our beloved care partners."

Pam Nolte – Seattle, WA – "The facilitator of a respected memory loss program in Seattle contacted me in 2010 to ask whether Taproot Theatre would create an improv class for individuals with memory loss. I developed, guided and, along with other professional actors, have taught those improv classes for Taproot since then, adding brain science to the training of teachers in this program."

Hailey Richman – Plainview, NY - "Kid Caregivers is a nonprofit organization which supports children who are acting as caregivers. Our mission is to help young people learn coping skills and improve the lives of adults living with Alzheimer's disease. Our Puzzle Time program pairs young people with seniors. Together, they solve jigsaw puzzles which stimulates the brain, and provides a sense of accomplishment."

Mary Crescenzo –Topanga, CA - Mary's innovation includes her pioneer work in arts engagement and dementia through her multidisciplinary approach to "Care Through the Artssm". As author of The Planet Alzheimer's Guide: 8 Ways the Arts Can Transform the Life of Your Loved One and Your Own, Mary's advocacy continues as public speaker, playwright of Planet A, and in creative writing work with care partners.

