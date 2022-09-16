Sky Cams
BaronHR, LLC Statement in Response to Recent EEOC Lawsuit

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, 2022, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed suit against BaronHR, LLC and Radiant Services Corporation, for alleged discriminatory denial of employment based on race, national origin, and sex.

BaronHR Family of Staffing Companies (PRNewsfoto/BaronHR)(PRNewswire)

BaronHR denies all allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the EEOC Complaint. The company leads the industry in its service commitments to its clients and supplies leased labor in accordance with its customers' demands. In doing so, BaronHR diligently complies with applicable employment laws governing the industry.

The company will vigorously defend itself against these claims and is confident that it will ultimately be successful in its defense.

SOURCE BaronHR

