Delta-9 THC Legal Subscription Boxes: National Shipping

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since breaking into the alternative THC industry, Serene Tree has established itself as a leader in CBD and Delta-THC based products. Their reputation for quality and full spectrum purity has made them an industry innovator since day one. By continuing to lead the way with its enamoring artistry, Serene Tree has leveled consumer expectations by having the most potent Delta-9 infusions on the market. As well as now offering the first Delta-THC based subscription box for consumers to try and tailor specifically to their needs.

Serene Tree Delta-9 THC Hemp Derived Subscription Box (PRNewswire)

Delta-9 is one of the newer cannabinoids to hit the scene, gaining popularity with its psychotropic effects and physically relieving qualities. Streamlining behind its partnering cannabinoids, Delta-8, and CBD within legal states.

The most significant difference between Delta-9 compared to its predecessors is its psychotropic effects on consumers while still landing within the legal gray area of acceptability. Delta-9 THC is a cannabinoid found within the cannabis plant and is somewhat cost-effective to extract and simple within its processes. Though it is commonly derived from marijuana plants, today's bioengineering advancements have given consumers choices with both hemp and cannabis-based Delta-9.

Hemp-based is just like regular Delta-9 from the cannabis plant; however, hemp contains less than 0.3% of it at its dried weight. This percentage is significant because though it's an identical chemical to the Delta-9 that comes from cannabis, hemp-based also produces that high feeling recreational cannabis users seek. While also being protected under the 2018 Farm Bill, making it legal for manufacturing, sale, and consumption.

The fact is that Delta-9 is taking the cannabis industry by storm and has been in development for quite a while by a handful of alternative-based manufacturers. With only a few contenders succeeding in its balance between quality, options, and cost.

Serene Tree is one of the few to have perfected the process, becoming the most reviewed and trend-setting brand on the web. Rolling out with fresh infusions at every turn, the most recent being a Delta-9 subscription box . This subscription box will be backed by Serene Tree's admirable quality, offering consumers various products such as tinctures, vapables, smokables, and edibles to fit every need.

Serene Tree Delta-9 subscription boxes are available for purchase on their site. Becoming the first manufacturer and developer of this hemp-derived box, this company continues to grow as an industry leader in emerging cannabis and hemp-based innovation. To learn more about Serenetree, the Delta-9 subscription box, and other products they offer, click here: https://serenetree.com

CONTACT: 760-440-8171

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serene Tree