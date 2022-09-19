Bamboo Completes First Close of Series A Funding Raising $16 million

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services, LLC ("Bamboo"), a reimagined insurance company with a commitment to simplicity, transparency and customer advocacy, announced today the $16 million close of its Series A round. Since launch, Bamboo has raised $75 million in financing to support organic growth in California, the build out of a retail agency and the launch of a Bermuda domiciled captive insurance entity. The round was led by Eos Venture Partners, a firm with deep insurance industry expertise focused on InsurTech investing, with participation from existing investors.

Bamboo Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Insurance) (PRNewswire)

John Chu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bamboo, said, "The completion of our Series A round marks an exciting inflection point for Bamboo. After successfully refining our underwriting model and distribution capabilities over the past 3 years in the California market, Bamboo will now embark on a product and geographic expansion plan while remaining true to our profitable underwriting philosophy."

Bamboo was founded in 2018 with a focus on serving the California property market with homeowners, dwelling fire and other ancillary products. Bamboo experienced significant growth by delivering an easy and innovative insurance experience for customers. Leveraging technology to reduce inefficiencies in the market and utilizing an applied science approach, Bamboo incorporates proprietary underwriting models and leading third-party technologies to deliver industry leading underwriting results.

Zach Powell, Eos General Partner, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the experienced team at Bamboo and support their product and geographic expansion plans. Bamboo has demonstrated strong growth coupled with profitable underwriting that will ultimately differentiate InsurTech winners."

About Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services, LLC

Bamboo is a reimagined insurance company offering flexible and transparent insurance options through its managing general underwriter, retail agency and captive insurer. Today, Bamboo has over 75,000 policyholders and $105 million of managed premiums. Bamboo is committed to leveraging technology and data to meet the evolving needs of customers, and ultimately transform the insurance industry by making it simple, transparent and customer focused.

