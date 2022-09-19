eTip to Match an Additional $150k in Digital Tips in Honor of International Housekeepers Week 2022

The market leader is going beyond the call of duty by matching up to $250k in digital tips to recognize the crucial contributions of housekeeping employees.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eTip, the leader in cashless tipping, today announced it will be extending its digital tip matching initiative in honor of International Housekeepers Week, which took place from September 11 through September 17, 2022. The organization will match an additional $150k in digital tips throughout the month of September for housekeepers at all properties that have implemented its digital tipping platform, pledging $250k in total.

Tipping Economy's Premier Payments Platform (PRNewswire)

"Housekeepers deserve more than one week of recognition. Digital tipping is simple, easy, and has been proven to significantly increase housekeepers' earnings. eTip continues to raise the bar with the market's most robust, customizable, and secure end-to-end digital tipping solution," said Nicolas Cassis, CEO of eTip.

eTip is committed to putting the humanity back in hospitality. Housekeepers can increase their earning potential with a solution that allows guests to tip in the way that works best for them (i.e., QR code, SMS, email). Housekeepers can also express themselves and their "greater why" by customizing their personal eTip profile.

eTip is further expanding its platform with exciting new capabilities that will soon enable housekeepers to:

Immediately and seamlessly access to their tips

Learn best practices on targeted savings, investing, and debt reduction through interactive games and knowledge articles

Configure their eTip account so that a portion of tip money is automatically placed in a dedicated savings or investment account

eTip is used by some of the US's largest hotel organizations today. The app-less, NFC and QR-code-based platform make it easy for guests to tip housekeepers and other guest-facing employees who go above and beyond to create memorable hotel stays.

About eTip

eTip is a seamless, secure, and instant digital payment solution that allows guests to express gratitude through generous tipping to individuals and businesses. Our mission is to use the power of technology, innovation, and gratitude to financially empower those who rely on tips.

Learn more at www.etip.io

