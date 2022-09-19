Innovative Earwax Technology Crucial to Consumers Purchasing Newly FDA-Deregulated OTC Hearing Devices

DEMOCRATIZING HEARING AID AVAILABILITY OPENS OPPORTUNITIES TO EDUCATE PATIENTS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF EAR HEALTH IN HEARING LOSS

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bebird, the current leader in visual ear cleaning device sales, is pleased to announce the historic deregulation of the hearing aid industry. This month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled that starting October 22nd, 2022, consumers can circumvent expensive and time-consuming medical consultation and purchase hearing aids directly over the counter.

The FDA deregulation of hearing aids allows consumers OTC access, but few are aware of the dangers of untreated earwax.

Providing access to safe and affordable ear care is a prospect with far reaching ramifications for the millions who suffer with hearing in the U.S. However, many consumers are unaware of an important aspect to acquiring a new hearing aid: cerumen - IE earwax. According to Scientific American , excessive earwax sends about 12 million people to see health workers every year.

Without the advice of a medical professional, it is crucial to understand the effects of excess cerumen before making the decision to purchase hearing aids at the local pharmacy. Although typically harmless, earwax can build up in excess and cause a host of problems both for the ear canal as well as the delicate components within hearing aid devices.

Additionally, earwax buildup is often made worse by long term use of anything in the ear canal. Hearing aids can intensify these painful blockages and, with time, fail completely due to excess oils and particles entering sensitive parts of the device. Because of this, most ENT doctors will recommend routine earwax removals when prescribing hearing aids. In some cases, ear wax extraction alone is sufficient to alleviate hearing loss symptoms.

"Prior to fitting you with a hearing aid, your ENT will ensure that your ear canal is clean and unobstructed by excess earwax. They'll typically also request routine check-ups to remove buildup on a regular basis and prevent damage to your ear canal or hearing aid device." said Celeste Munoz, Product Manager, BeBird. "Our visual ear cleaner can eliminate the need for constant visits and put your health back into your hands."

Whether cerumen build up is the root cause of hearing issues or consumers simply want to maintain good hygiene while using hearing aids, the need for an affordable ear cleaning solution is paramount. In response to a rapidly evolving hygiene industry, Bebird provides safe and effective ear cleaning devices to those in need. With the power to self-examine and treat cerumen buildup at home, Bebird has made it much safer to use OTC hearing aids with minimal doctor's visits.

Bebird ear cleaners are available at Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Best Buy and many more convenient retailers.

For more information visit www.bebirdus.com or contact Craig McManis at info@bebirdus.com.

