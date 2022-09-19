Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 (IL) Selects Synergy Student Information System

Customizable, forward-thinking solution will aid execution of district's technology plan

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 (LZCUSD) has selected the company's industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) for its student data management needs. The district's solution will include Synergy SIS and Synergy Online Registration, hosted in the Synergy Cloud environment. LZCUSD serves over 5,500 students across eight schools northwest of Chicago.

Lake Zurich leadership began looking for a new SIS after determining that the district's technology plan for the next decade would require moving to a more flexible, forward-thinking system. They launched a thorough and inclusive multi-step process that involved nurses, teachers, principals, secretaries, parents, and students from the requirements gathering stage. After online and in-person demonstrations of three finalist systems, the core team selected Synergy SIS for its flexibility, forward-thinking design, and wide-ranging functionality.

Synergy SIS balances ease of use with a degree of control that is unmatched in the marketplace. Synergy provides schools and districts with exceptional data access and reporting capabilities, powerful tools for streamlining and automating processes, extensive customization options, and best-in-class data security. The built-in TeacherVUE® Portal With Gradebook gives teachers a single place to access attendance and seating charts, a 360° profile of every student, and tools for analyzing student progress and standards proficiency. The ParentVUE® and StudentVUE® portals provide families with unprecedented access to grades, assignments, progress indicators, and teacher communication. Role-based mobile apps offer convenience for teachers, administrators, special education teams, counselors, health staff, parents, and students.

"We felt like we were picking the best of the best," said Phillip Howard, Executive Director of Technology at Lake Zurich. "It met 913 of our 915 functional requirements. That's pretty great. The mobile-first posture was really compelling. So was the ability to directly access the database. We liked that Synergy would allow us to customize every screen to our heart's content despite being a full-featured product off-the-shelf. The user interface was thoughtfully laid out and scored high for ease of use. Plus, it's a one-stop shop – we didn't have to buy a bunch of add-ons or systems that would need support from a third party."

As part of the seamless Synergy Education Platform ecosystem, Synergy SIS enables schools and districts to easily extend functionality to include online registration, MTSS, assessment, analytics, learning management, and special education management in a single platform.

"Lake Zurich CUSD's search for a new student information system was about more than just software," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "It was about finding the right partnership to take the district into the future. At Edupoint we work hard to be that partner and were pleased that the evaluation team saw the evidence in our product. We look forward to supporting the district in achieving its goals and fulfilling its mission to 'empower every learner to achieve personal excellence.'"

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states.

