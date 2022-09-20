Acenda awarded $1 million grant by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to launch New Jersey's first public health institute

Institute will be first nationwide with advancing health equity as founding priority

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to make New Jersey a healthier, more equitable state took a major step forward today with the announcement that Acenda Integrated Health will serve as the "incubator" organization to launch the state's first public health institute.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) awarded a two-year, $1 million grant to Acenda, a statewide nonprofit organization based in Glassboro, to serve as administrative, operational, and strategic home for the development of New Jersey's public health institute, the first nationwide with a mission to advance health equity. Today, 33 states are served by a public health institute; New Jersey's would be the first to have advancing health equity as a founding priority.



"This is a remarkable development in the effort to establish a public health institute in New Jersey," said Maisha Simmons, RWJF director of New Jersey grantmaking. "A lot of dedicated advocates across the state worked hard for this moment to arrive. RWJF is proud to be a partner in helping all people in our home state live their healthiest life possible."

"Acenda looks forward to working with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and New Jersey's health leadership to incubate an innovative and impactful public health institute that leads the nation in its focus on health equity," said Melissa Fox, Acenda's chief operating officer.

The institute will promote collaboration and enhance capacity in New Jersey, where public health infrastructure and systems are strained by a lack of funding and capacity. It will play a key role in a reimagined public health system in the state, as recommended by a report released in March by RWJF, the Nicholson Foundation and the National Network of Public Health Institutes (NNPHI), with the New Jersey Department of Health.

The report capped a 10-month planning process that engaged a wide range of key stakeholders from public health, healthcare, social services, and the faith community. The report found "two striking situations underscore the need for a public health institute in New Jersey: the state's racial and ethnic inequities in health outcomes and underinvestment in the state's public health infrastructure." Both issues were exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and must be addressed in the public health institute's development, the report stated.

"We look forward to continuing to explore how a public health institute will build upon New Jersey's progress in advancing health equity and innovations, helping to reduce New Jersey's health disparities and addressing social determinants of health," said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

"A statewide convener that brings together multi-sector stakeholders around public health is essential to effectively address prevalent public health issues and truly achieve collective impact," said Manuel Castaneda, community health director at New Brunswick Tomorrow. "I look forward to seeing Acenda Integrated Health fill the incubator role that will lead to the launch of New Jersey's first public health institute."

Acenda received the RWJF grant after a competitive proposal process. Among the organization's strengths are its experience with advancing racial equity, focus on racial justice, extensive work with communities of color, and financial capability. Acenda is committed to reducing health disparities through a variety of public health-related initiatives, including reducing black infant and maternal morbidity and mortality. In many other states, institutes have successfully used an incubator organization to support their administrative and financial needs as they develop.

The incubator's top priorities will include recruiting a diverse, multisector Board of Trustees to provide strategic guidance and oversight of the institute's development, including hiring an executive director. The NNPHI will provide mentorship and ongoing guidance on strategic development, building partnerships, governance and other topics, as needed.

"The National Network of Public Health Institutes welcomes Acenda Integrated Health as incubator of a New Jersey public health institute," said Erin Marziale, NNPHI Senior Director of Network Engagement. "Incubators are a best practice that enables emerging institutes to hit the ground running and demonstrate value quickly to key stakeholders, including historically-marginalized communities. As technical assistance and connectivity providers for public health institutes across the country, NNPHI looks forward to helping build a strong foundation for New Jersey's efforts."

New Jersey's public health infrastructure and system have been strained for decades by lack of funding, insufficient coordination across health and related sectors, and the impact of social and economic determinants of health on New Jersey's residents. New Jersey ranks 31st in the U.S. in state funding for public health, according to the Trust for America's Health.

A report from the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning & Public Policy at Rutgers University found that New Jersey has the lowest median per capita state appropriation for public health among states examined in the report and only half the public health workforce per capita as neighboring Connecticut, Maryland, and Massachusetts.

The March report co-produced by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation identified four potential roles for a public health institute in New Jersey:

Collaborate within communities to advance health equity through authentic relationships and support capacity building, using a social justice framework

Function as an assertive, responsive, nimble fiscal and administrative entity to support public health initiatives and health equity

Serve as a community-driven, trusted, and independent convener that leads the administrative, operational, and strategic efforts in the development of a public health institute

Support and use an accessible, easy-to-use, modern data infrastructure

About the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) is committed to improving health and health equity in the United States. In partnership with others, we are working to develop a Culture of Health rooted in equity that provides every individual with a fair and just opportunity to thrive, no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they have.



For more information, visit www.rwjf.org. Follow the Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Acenda Integrated Health

Acenda Integrated Health is a nonprofit organization dedicated to industry-leading prevention, treatment and wellness services compassionately delivered to ensure that every individual, family and community achieves their greatest potential. Acenda is at the forefront of innovative community-based services, providing over 100 health and social service programs throughout New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.acendahealth.org. Follow Acenda on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

