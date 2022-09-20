CONOR MCGREGOR WANTS YOU TO WORK FOR PROPER No. TWELVE IRISH WHISKEY

America's Fastest-growing Irish Whiskey Announces National Search For A Professional Partier

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper No. Twelve , founded by multiple weight MMA champion Conor McGregor, announced today a national search to join the team at his wildly successful whiskey empire as a Professional Partier. He is now actively seeking candidates to fill this new position with the whiskey brand to work, arguably, the coolest job for the most dynamic boss out there. This new position will introduce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to drinkers across the country, and further educate fans on the smooth blend of triple distilled malt and grain whiskey, poised to climb to Number Two for Irish whiskeys in the U.S. in just under five years on the market.

Do YOU have what it takes to join the team at Proper No. Twelve as its Professional Partier? If you're ready to take on a new challenge and hustle, new hires will have the chance to visit Ireland to party hard with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, see where and how the whiskey is made, and visit Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn.

"I'm looking for someone to roll up their sleeves and work harder than ever," said Proper No. Twelve Founder, Conor McGregor. "I started from nothing and am now the CEO of the fastest-growing* Irish whiskey brand in America. Think you have what it takes to work for Proper No. Twelve? Apply for a PROPER job as a Professional Partier and come work for me."

In 2008, McGregor quit his day job to pursue his real passion, Mixed Martial Arts, and in 2021, he became the world's highest-paid athlete. His drive and hustle encouraged him to further expand his empire and create a rich and smooth whiskey he could be proud of inside and outside the ring. Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has experienced one of the most successful launches in history, selling to whiskey fans across 10 countries.

Proper No. Twelve is looking for a candidate who is a heavy hitter and risk-taker and, just like McGregor, is ready to unlock their full potential. In this full-time position, the official new hire will help introduce Proper No. Twelve to whiskey fans nationwide, hosting fight night viewing parties and bar events, creating new cocktails, and trying their hand at running Proper No. Twelve's social channels. The Proper candidate for this role must be 21+ and authorized to work in the U.S. Qualified candidates should have proficiency in sales and marketing, along with strong communication and management skills.

Applicants are encouraged to create a video, highlighting how they live the "Proper lifestyle" using the hashtag #GETAPROPERJOB. After posting and sharing the video to their social channels, applicants can then apply using the online form, linked HERE . Once the initial steps are completed, prospects are encouraged to get their family and friends involved to vote for them to become the Professional Partier through their own social accounts.

The application will be open from September 20, 2022 through October 20, 2022. For more information, full job description, qualifications and rules, please visit www.workforconormcgregor.com .

Application information:

Proper No. Twelve is an equal opportunity employer and does not unlawfully discriminate against employees or applicants for employment based on race, color, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, national origin, citizenship status, age, genetic information, physical or mental disability of an otherwise qualified individual, membership or application for membership in a uniformed service, engaging in legally protected activity, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Proper No. Twelve, the fastest-growing Irish Whiskey in the United States, is a smooth blend of triple-distilled malt and grain whiskey aged for four years in bourbon barrels delivering a delicious taste with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood. The name Proper No. Twelve pays homage to McGregor's hometown of Crumlin, located in Dublin's District 12. Conor McGregor and Proximo Spirits launched Proper No. Twelve in September 2018. Now, in under five years on the market, Proper No. Twelve is poised to climb to Number Two for Irish whiskeys in the U.S. From each case of Proper No. Twelve sold, five dollars is donated to First Responder organizations worldwide, adding up to $1 million annually. Proper No. Twelve retails at $24.99 and is bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof). It is available in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit www.properwhiskey.com and follow on social media @ProperWhiskey.

*Irish Whiskey over 10,000 9L cases, Nielsen XAOC + Liquor Plus 52 weeks ending 1.1.22

