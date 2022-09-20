Graphite Health and Datavant Partner to Bring Privacy-Protected, Secure Exchange to Major Provider Systems

Graphite Health member systems to use Datavant Switchboard for secure and privacy-preserving exchange of patient data.

SALT LAKE CITY AND SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Health, a software company intent on transforming the digital future of healthcare, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a collaboration that will enable Graphite Health to rapidly and securely exchange data through Datavant's trusted de-identification technology and APIs already in use across dozens of the largest health systems in the United States.

Graphite Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphite Health) (PRNewswire)

Graphite Health, backed by Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, SSM Health, and Kaiser Permanente, is creating a standardized, interoperable data platform that enables a secure and open application marketplace to streamline the distribution of digital health solutions for both health systems and digital health entrepreneurs. By partnering with Datavant, Graphite Health will have access to Datavant's de-identification software and risk assessment services to help ensure HIPAA compliance and protect patient privacy during health data exchange.

"At Graphite Health, we believe that to truly transform the digital future of healthcare, we must prioritize privacy and trust in everything we do," said Ries Robinson, MD, CEO of Graphite Health. "Our partnership with Datavant reflects this commitment to the highest privacy standards, ensuring our member systems can quickly adopt new technology in the most secure way possible."

Fundamental to Graphite Health's vision is the Digital Hippocratic Oath, which brings the health care industry's core calling into the 21st century and serves as the ethical compass that guides all operations, including their approach to data sharing, integration, and technical processes. The Digital Hippocratic Oath is not just a steering principle – it's a foundational element that allows Graphite Health to build trust between patients, doctors, health systems, and app developers, facilitating better outcomes throughout healthcare.

"Graphite is opening up healthcare innovation by allowing digital health entrepreneurs to build solutions that improve patient outcomes on top of an interoperable data platform," said Travis May, President of Datavant. "As the trusted technology partner for more than 2,200 hospitals and 15,000 clinics in the U.S., Datavant is thrilled to work with Graphite on enabling that innovation while maintaining the highest standards for secure, compliant data exchange."

"Datavant has been our trusted partner for compliantly releasing patient records for several years," said Carter Dredge, Senior Vice President and Lead Futurist at SSM Health and a Graphite Health board member. "It made sense to build on that trust and partner with Datavant to ensure a rapid, accurate, and compliant exchange of data across Graphite Health's ecosystem."

About Graphite Health

Graphite Health is a software company that is committed to digitally transforming healthcare. Graphite's interoperability and data standardization products connect today's complex healthcare landscape to bring significant efficiencies to health system operations and care delivery. Graphite's application platform, software development kit, and marketplace empower health innovators and software engineering teams to accelerate health application development, so they can rapidly achieve the next breakthrough in health tech. The combination of Graphite's product offerings enables healthcare systems to quickly adopt new innovative applications and transform the care provided to their patients. Graphite Health is backed by Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, SSM Health, and Kaiser Permanente. For more information, visit us at: graphitehealth.io.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

