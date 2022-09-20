LORD & TAYLOR CELEBRATES A REIMAGINED FUTURE, HONORING ITS 200 YEAR LEGACY WHILE LEAPING INTO THE MODERN WORLD

A digital-led campaign revival to celebrate the brand's re-envisioned shopping experience and legacy expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 200 years since its inception, Lord & Taylor is leaping into the future, reimagined and reinvigorated to serve the next generation of shoppers.

Lord & Taylor Fall 2022 (PRNewswire)

Lord & Taylor moves to become the ultimate go-to destination for its community, expanding beyond clothing — which now includes women's, men's, and children's selections — to home, accessories, travel, beauty, and more. The brand aims to provide obtainable luxury to its community through a highly curated selection of both international and national new brands, many of which are exclusive to Lord & Taylor.

The brand's new "Fall Fete" campaign is the first major step towards implementing Lord & Taylor's vision for a thrilling digital-led experience for customers. Paying tribute to the brand's iconic legacy and triumphantly diverse future, the campaign gives a glance into what's next for Lord & Taylor: Accessible luxury, must-have ensembles, and both relaxed and show-stopping garments available beyond barriers of size.

This campaign celebrates Lord & Taylor's heritage yet is a glimpse of what lies ahead. "Our goal was to digitize the brand and create an elevated online experience. We wanted to create a diverse, multi-generational fall campaign that spoke to everyone, and the fall campaign shot by Max Papendieck does just that. In addition, it was important for us to simplify our logo. We landed with a classic, yet modern Helvetica font, then juxtaposed it with a transparent ampersand to add that extra edge" says Tim Bitici, Lord & Taylor's new Creative Director.

"Lord & Taylor is revolutionizing itself from the inside out to transform modern shopping into an effortless, elevated experience," says Mark Stocker, President of Lord & Taylor and New York & Company. "In our leap into the future, we want to meet our customers where they are in all aspects of their fashion journey. We are here to provide them with the essentials they need to live their best lives, from day to night, office to dinner, school to formal, while also helping them discover new brands and must-haves."

Additionally, Lord & Taylor will expand their global view, welcoming in international influences, including: Mos Mosh + V Italia, ICHI, Atelier Reve, and Charles Tyrwhitt—all of which are exclusive in the U.S. to Lord & Taylor — as well as Quiz, Vero Moda, and Gentil Bandit, among many others arriving next spring.

"We're evolving alongside our customer's needs to provide a curated selection of international offerings that prioritize quality design and luxury, as it's central to our new mission," Stocker adds.

To learn more about the campaign and the updated assortment visit https://lordandtaylor.com. Stay tuned for more exclusive news and launches across all categories coming very soon.

ABOUT LORD & TAYLOR

Founded in 1826, Lord & Taylor is America's first and oldest department store and has a long history in fashion. Its former flagship store, built in 1914, is now a landmark building in New York City. Under Saadia Group, the iconic American brand made a digital comeback in April 2021.

Lord & Taylor logo (PRNewswire)

