Lyfebulb Seeks Applicants for the Global 2022 Innovation Challenge, in Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, to Address Unmet Needs in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a patient-empowerment platform that connects patients with industry experts to support user-driven innovation, invites entrepreneurs to apply to the "Addressing Unmet Needs in IBD" Innovation Challenge in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The Challenge is seeking a wide range of solutions to improve lived-experience and outcomes for individuals affected by inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including:

Diagnostics, monitoring, and patient services

Disease education and awareness

System-wide improvements to care

Quality of life and mental health

Access and health equity

"Inflammatory Bowel Disease greatly impacts the everyday lives of patients and their loved ones, and there are many unmet needs that must be addressed. Through this challenge, we encourage innovative thinkers from all over the world to bring us new ideas and solutions to change the paradigm," said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb.

Selected applicants will receive an invitation to pitch their business ventures to an expert panel of judges composed of healthcare industry, medical, and patient leaders over the course of a two-day summit at Bristol Myers Squibb's headquarters in New York, N.Y. on December 8-9, 2022. A total of $50,000 will be awarded to two finalists to further grow their companies.

In addition to the pitch competition, finalists will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from the patient community, industry, Lyfebulb, and Bristol Myers Squibb leadership through learning hubs and informal networking.

"Through our partnership with Lyfebulb, our goal is to empower the IBD community to bring forward patient-driven solutions based on the everyday realities of this relentless and unpredictable disease, with the potential to make a profound impact on living with and caring for the condition," said Gary Palmer, senior vice president of Immunology & Fibrosis Worldwide Medical, Bristol Myers Squibb.

The competition is free to enter and open to U.S. and international applicants. Official eligibility criteria and terms and conditions can be found on Lyfebulb.com/Innovation-Challenges.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is an innovation accelerator that bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. The company operates two digital patient communities, TransplantLyfe and IBDLyfe. For more information, visit Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, IBDLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger's personal LinkedIn.

