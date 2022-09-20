Lykan Bioscience Appoints Barbara Ressler, Ph.D. as Vice President, Manufacturing Process Sciences

HOPKINTON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience, an innovative contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies, today welcomes Barbara Ressler, Ph.D. as Vice President, Manufacturing Process Sciences. Dr. Ressler will join the executive leadership team and will be responsible for Lykan's analytical development, process development and manufacturing science and technology (MS&T) teams.

"At Lykan, we are building a contract development and manufacturing organization focused on analytical and process science innovation to enable the cost-effective delivery of cell therapies to the patients that need them," said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Lykan Bioscience. "Barbara's extensive scientific experience particularly in the cell and gene therapy space is a great addition to Lykan, we are thrilled to have her join the team."

"I'm excited to join Lykan to expand our process science capabilities, so that our partners can develop, scale-out, and scale-up GMP compliant processes and deliver well-characterized products to their patients" said Barbara Ressler, Vice President, Manufacturing Process Sciences.

Before joining Lykan, with over a decade of experience in cell and gene therapy, Dr. Ressler was the Senior Director of Process Development at Mustang Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell and gene therapies for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Prior to Mustang Bio, Dr. Ressler was the Director of Cell Manufacturing at Editas Medicine, a biotechnology company focused on translating the power and potential of genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for serious diseases around the world.

Dr. Ressler earned a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University and a S.M. and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ABOUT LYKAN

Lykan Bioscience is an innovative contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering eight independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing and release of product. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of four international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

