Opus IVS™ CarDAQ-Pro™ Wins Motor Top 20 Tools Award

11-Time Winner, Opus IVS Continues its Legacy of Innovation with CarDAQ-Pro

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today that CarDAQ-Pro™, the next generation CarDAQ, has won the Motor Top 20 Tools Award for 2022.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the 11th time as an innovative leader in automotive service with the Motor Top 20 Tools Award," said Brian Herron, President of Opus IVS. CarDAQ-Pro builds on a legacy of leadership for Opus IVS offering J2534 pass-thru technology for diagnostics, reprogramming and security functions for dealerships and independent repair shops, and now with the capability of remote programming and live expert services added. Herron added, "This next generation CarDAQ device offers everything you need for doing your own J2534 pass-thru programming or allowing us to do it for you with our RAP service (Remote Assisted Programming). Based on customer feedback, we've also added IVS 360™, our remote platform of 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians who are ready on-demand to solve the most difficult diagnostic problems in the shop. These additional features help automotive repair shops grow their brand coverage and keep these complex jobs in-house."

Innovation Leader

Opus IVS's J2534 Innovation leadership dates to 1998 due to the experience and capabilities of the Opus IVS acquisition of Drew Technologies, who led the way in bringing OEM diagnostic and reprogramming applications to the aftermarket through participation in the development of SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) standards, OEM relationships and collaboration on Right to Repair efforts.

Positive Customer Impact

Decades of innovation leadership and unbeatable customer support has made Opus IVS the go-to partner for the most capable automotive repair shops. "The tool is awesome and has helped me fix several cars I would not have been able to fix," said Steve Shaw of Shaw Auto Care in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Opus IVS solutions do more than just connect with a vehicle, they work with the shops until the job is complete with remote programming and live expert support. "Because I need results, I used IVS 360. They know how to get it done and explain to you in a manner that you can understand," said Pete Getskow of Sports & Imports in Columbus, Georgia. "The Opus people are great," added Getskow.

See the NEW CarDAQ-Pro™ at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase CarDAQ-Pro and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

