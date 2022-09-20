Zilliqa to accelerate gaming ecosystem development through partnership with XBorg

Zilliqa will be working with Swissborg's gaming arm XBorg to accelerate its gaming ecosystem development through a series of strategic collaborations that include event organisation, co-marketing activities, and more

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliqa , a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, has partnered with XBorg, one of the leading Esports 3.0 organisations and Web3 gaming communities, to advance the development of its rapidly-expanding game ecosystem.

Through this partnership, XBorg's players will be given access to beta versions of games built on Zilliqa to provide development feedback. In addition, XBorg will bring players into Zilliqa games where they will offer a new distribution channel, accelerating each game's user adoption.

Where gameplay allows, XBorg will organise competitions and tournaments for Zilliqa's games, amplifying their exposure across crypto gaming communities. XBorg will boost its promotional campaigns for Zilliqa games with its network of ambassadors, influencers, and esports partners.

As an extension of their partnership, Zilliqa and XBorg will jointly co-market games within the Zilliqa gaming ecosystem. Being able to leverage XBorg's substantial network of players, influencers and ambassadors alongside Zilliqa's own esports partners and community will magnify Zilliqa's own efforts to bring its games and skill-to-earn model to the forefront of Web3 gaming.

"Games are defined by the strength, size, and support of their communities. What we're looking to do through our partnership with XBorg is to take a collaborative approach to the development of Zilliqa's gaming ecosystem," says Matt Dyer, Chief of Staff at Zilliqa. "Gamers, like crypto natives, are constantly looking out for new games to try and the next big thing, which is why we are engaging in cross-promotional activities with XBorg. Our strategic initiatives with teams like XBorg will bolster Zilliqa's end-to-end game development and publishing pipeline, from iterative feedback pre-launch, to co-marketing and competitive events for our live titles. Every element of this partnership will extend the visibility of Zilliqa's games to entirely new audiences and communities that we would otherwise not be able to reach."

"At XBorg, we are focused on creating and cultivating healthy gaming ecosystems within Web3 games that put players first. This would not be possible without aligning ourselves with organisations motivated by the same passions. This is why we are proud to join forces with Zilliqa to offer our players access to projects that empower them to own their in-game assets, trade them securely, and earn from the value they generate," says Louis Regis, the CEO, and Founder of XBorg. "This partnership will allow XBorg to shape leading blockchain games, build out professional esport teams, tournaments, and leagues on upcoming Zilliqa competitive titles, and expand our Gaming Digital Identity product offering across Zilliqa exclusives."

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Zilliqa's mission is to become the blockchain destination of choice for building and developing Web3 applications. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is working to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Businesses and brands across the world are leveraging Zilliqa's technology to build applications that support their strategic growth and scale their business — from financial services to entertainment, esports and gaming, and digital advertising.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 40 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

