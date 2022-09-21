AdminaHealth® Welcomes Christopher Arcoleo as a New Senior Sales Executive

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, announced that Christopher Arcoleo has joined the company as a Senior Sales Executive.

A seasoned industry professional with over three decades of successful sales leadership, national account management, and channel development, Arcoleo brings specialized expertise to help clients with the digital transformation of their enrollment, benefits administration, and premium billing processes. Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Arcoleo was with Centivo as Head of National Broker Sales establishing and maintaining nationwide distribution partnerships. Previously, he was at miEdge (now Zywave), where he grew the company's national partnerships. Arcoleo has also held various positions at Liazon, OnlineBenefits (Benergy), bswift, and Decisely.

"I am excited to join the AdminaHealth team," says Arcoleo. "I've spent my career in the benefits industry where I have built and maintained long-term relationships at the highest levels with the top U.S. insurance brokers. I look forward to expanding the industry acceptance of automation and helping companies transform using AdminaHealth's premium billing solutions. Given how spreadsheets contribute to excessive errors, cost, and customer dissatisfaction, automation presents an area of tremendous opportunity. I am thrilled to be a part of this forward-thinking and expanding team."

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team," says Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Frank Bianchi. "Chris is well-known in the industry as a trusted and valued business partner. He understands the needs of clients and how to introduce digital transformation technology to enable strategic differentiation. The AdminaHealth solution is easily integrated with any benefit administration system and Chris has the experience to engage with brokers on the advantages of the new industry standard: packaging AdminaHealth's premium billing automation with all new renewals and contracts."

Arcoleo holds a B.A. from New England College in Henniker, NH. A semi-retired sports car racer, he enjoys watching Formula 1 and driving his own car on dedicated track days.

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite® SaaS technology platform, visit AdminaHealth.com.

