Adore Me Earns Status As The Only U.S. Lingerie Brand Certified as a B Corporation

B Corporation recognition validates Adore Me's success in offering sustainable, affordable, and inclusive lingerie products

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me , known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, today announced its initiation as a Certified B Corporation™: the gold standard of sustainability, social governance, and corporate responsibility. This news makes the company the only Certified B Corporation™ lingerie brand in the U.S.

Adore Me's B Corp certification follows the company's conversion to a Public Benefit Corporation in 2021, along with several environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives launched throughout 2022. The brand provides inclusive lingerie items spanning corsets, bra & panty sets, and babydolls, among other categories. Adore Me's product range currently comes in 77 different sizes, ranging from A–I cups and 30–46 bands.

B Lab, the nonprofit network that takes the reins on certifying B Corporations, conducts their assessment of a company's performance across five major categories: Community, Customers, Environment, Governance, and Workers. The highly rigorous nature of B Lab's assessment helps brands achieve a reliable, cross-industry understanding of their impact on society and the planet.

"In the same way Adore Me helped push our industry towards inclusivity in sizing, we're on a mission to make shopping more sustainably more accessible to all consumers," said Morgan Hermand, Founder & CEO of Adore Me. "We're incredibly proud of achieving the B Corp Certification and hope to empower other companies to make the same shift. If the fashion industry is going to truly make the impact it needs to, all types of companies and consumers need to be included."

Adore Me's "Overall B Impact Score" across these five categories lands at 107.1—which is 27.1 points above the B Corporation qualifying score, and 56.2 points above the median score for ordinary businesses. The well-rounded score reflects the company's efforts to improve its impact across every level of its organization.

"Adore Me began its transformation after hitting scale and was able to become a Certified B Corporation™ while adhering to its ESG principles. The fashion company achieved a 107.1 score on its B Impact Assessment, meeting B Lab's rigorous standards and placing a high emphasis on the environment and their communities as a stakeholder," said Lindsey Wilson, B Lab U.S. and Canada's Associate Director of Growth. "We look forward to seeing what continued achievements the company will attain as a member of the B Corp community and a Benefit Corporation."

In 2019, Adore Me embarked on a bottom-up, company-wide transformation to incorporate sustainability into every corner of its operations. The company's B Corporation certification marks a new milestone for the lingerie brand, and serves as a foundation for continued progress. The certification also follows the formal launch of the Adore Me Cares program, and the publication of its first ESG Report in July of 2022.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features a variety of apparel categories including and outside of lingerie. As an innovation-driven team, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts companies around the world, helping them balance profit with purpose—shifting our global economy from a system that profits few to one that benefits all. B Lab administers B Corporation certifications through a rigorous assessment of labor, governance, environmental impact, social initiatives, and goals for the future.

