Countdown Begins for KC 2022 Kids Convention Hosted by Stepping Stones Museum for Children

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To empower youth to become active, engaged members of their communities, award-winning Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, Conn., is hosting its KC 2022 Kids Convention October 14 and 15. The event provides children ages 8 and older with a one-of-a-kind platform to share their voice and choice about issues that matter most to them.

In partnership with the Connecticut State Department of Education, the conference provides the museum with a global opportunity to give children the inspiration they need to make a positive difference in the world around them.

"Stepping Stones is devoted to providing exceptional, playful learning opportunities for children that foster an understanding and appreciation of the world," said President and CEO Rhonda Kiest. "KC 2022 empowers young minds to leverage their innate desire to make the world better - for the benefit of both their communities and themselves. With the help of our dedicated community partners and sponsors, we feel honored to bring KC 2022 to children across Connecticut and beyond."

Presented through the museum's Healthy Children, Healthy Communities® initiative, KC 2022 gives children and youth an unprecedented community platform to express their thoughts and feelings about their place in the world and their vision for its future. The museum will be closed to the public for both days of the convention to support the transformational learning experiences specially designed for children ages 8 and up.

Classrooms across the United States are invited to enjoy this free experience virtually on Friday, October 14

Educators are invited to register their classes for one or all of the experiences that take place between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm to accommodate the school day. All registrants will receive a free link to the live-streamed experiences along with a packet of information to make virtual participation easy and rewarding.

Saturday October 15 is for the General Public

Museum members and Connecticut families are welcome to register for the full-day experience on Saturday, October 15, which has been specially crafted for children 8 and older. Registration is $5 per person for members and $8 per person for non-members. All proceeds benefit the museum's Open Arms accessibility initiative, which makes it possible for children and families of all abilities and backgrounds to have access to the high-quality educational experiences offered by Stepping Stones. Visit www.steppingstones.org for registration information and event details.

Jam-Packed, STEAM-infused Program Offerings

KC 2022's exciting learning experiences include a live exchange with student members of Kenya Connect's #TheVillageThatReads program, an inspirational presentation from Renata Bowers, author of the "Frieda B." children's book series and a social-emotional learning-focused youth forum moderated by Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence Director Craig Bailey, Ph.D. Students will also enjoy an innovation workshop presented by 16-year-old American inventor, author and Time magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year" Gitanjali Rao, plus an iwasakid.com comic series art experience to promote diversity in science hosted by local artist and author Karen Romano Young.

Saturday's experience will include a live performance workshop featuring Ugandan student dancers hosted by global art exchange organization Creative Connections and dancers from Conservatory of Dance in Wilton, Conn.; an in-person presentation from the 2022 Connecticut's Kid Governor® Makhi Ettienne-Modeste and his 5th grade cabinet; and a live performance from The Merry Rockers, a New York City-based reggae band. Also planned is a special demonstration of the museum's Mutt-i-grees® Pet Advocacy program, along with youth leader presentations from Save the Children's SCAN program and interviews with STEM Challenge participants from Connecticut-based Sikorsky Aircraft's STEM Challenge program. Sikorsky experts will also share its HeliVenture program that gives children a behind-the-scenes exploration of the science behind helicopter flight. Visit www.steppingstones.org for registration information and event details.

Providing support for KC 2022 are event sponsors Aquarion Water Company, Bankwell, BMW of Darien, Connecticut Children's & Nuvance Health, General Reinsurance Company, M&T Bank, Poland Spring and Seligson Properties.

