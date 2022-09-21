Rain the Growth Agency Partners with Fitness Leader barre3

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency , the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has announced a new client partnership with barre3, a boutique fitness company with more than 170 locations nationwide. Co-founded by CEO, Sadie Lincoln, and Chris Lincoln, the brand has engaged with Rain the Growth Agency to launch a new digital campaign promoting its in-studio, at-home and on the go class options.

"We saw immense growth during the pandemic with our at-home online & Livestream communities and workouts, but we are ready to see our clients back in our studios as well," said Hannah Pscheid, Chief Marketing Officer at barre3. "To truly increase awareness of our offerings we knew we needed to leverage Rain the Growth Agency's brand strategy & research capabilities as well as digital media expertise."

barre3 seeks to increase in-studio signups as well subscriptions for its online and app-based classes through an integrated digital campaign that launched in mid-August. Rain the Growth Agency is applying its Transactional Brand Building approach to target a wide variety of prospective clients in the Portland market, where barre3 was founded, as well as a national audience through paid social, digital OOH, paid search, display and OTT.

"barre3 is also women-owned and led, and headquartered in Portland, making them a great synergistic partner to align with," said Michelle Cardinal, Chief Executive Officer + Co-Founder at Rain the Growth Agency. "Their sustainable business model that makes classes accessible for anyone, anywhere, is positioned for growth and we appreciate how they emphasize empowerment, body positivity and mindfulness."

barre3 joins Rain the Growth Agency's expansive list of health and wellness client partners including Headspace, OOFOS, Cerebral, Total Gym, Humana, Athletic Greens and more.

About barre3

barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness. In addition to 170+ studios and an online-workout platform streaming workouts in 156+ countries, barre3 includes wellness retreats, purposeful retail products, and a thriving community that celebrates body positivity and inherent strength.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 250 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:

