Dynarex Honors EMT Lainey Volk for Outstanding Community Service

Leading Medical Supply Company to Present EMS Caring Award

During EMS World Expo in Orlando, Florida

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, is proud to honor Lainey Volk as the 2022 recipient of the Dynarex EMS First Responder Caring Award. This nationally recognized award is given to EMS professionals who show outstanding dedication to their community. Dynarex will be presenting the award and showcasing its line of premium EMS medical products at the EMS World Expo, October 10-14, in Orlando, Florida.

About the Dynarex EMS First Responder Caring Award

For the past five years, the Dynarex EMS Caring Award has recognized an EMS professional or agency that has demonstrated exceptional caring through community service actions and/or programs designed to improve the health and safety of the community they serve. It honors and recognizes the entire EMS profession — and all EMS professionals — who provide quality emergency patient care to their communities every day. The award will be presented as part of the 2022 National EMS Awards of Excellence on Wednesday, October 12.

About Lainey Volk

Lainey Volk is director of outreach and education, AHA Training Center Coordinator, and EMT with the San Juan Island EMS, in Washington State. In 2021, Ms. Volk and her colleagues installed 25 car seats, provided nine helmets to children, and assisted more than 100 patients. In addition, she awarded more than 461 CPR, Basic Life Support, and First Aid certifications to members of the public, as well as teaching instructor-level courses, wilderness courses, and infectious disease prevention courses.

"She has trained thousands of health care professionals and community members," says her nominator T.J. Bishop, assistant chief of operations and training for San Juan Island EMS. "She indirectly has contributed to saving countless lives in the San Juan Islands due to her love of community service and servant leadership."

Meeting the Needs of the EMS Community

Throughout the EMS World Expo, Dynarex will be showcasing a wide selection of premium EMS medical supplies at Booth #2319. Company representatives will be available to discuss the extensive EMS product line with this year's EMS professionals. For more information, please contact John Burns at J.Burns@Dynarex.com.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with numerous warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

