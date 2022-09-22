Grab a free cup of coffee, frozen or hot, at Pilot Flying J on National Coffee Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, Pilot Flying J is offering a steaming hot deal for a free cup of coffee at more than 650 participating travel centers across the country. Guests can choose from any size dispensed hot, iced, cold brew, or the new frozen Pilot coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus™ app*.

"Come celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup of what we like to say is the 'best coffee on the interstate'," said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Guests can choose their favorite brew, whether that's our new frozen coffee or one of our latest fall flavors."

Pilot Flying J is continuing to expand its coffee offerings to energize travelers, adding mocha and French vanilla flavored frozen coffee to more than 100 travel centers across the southern and western U.S. In September, Pilot Flying J also debuted its autumn-inspired coffee blends including Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan Coffee, Macchu Picchu Bean-to-Cup, and Southern Pecan Cold Brew.

Give these new coffees and other classics a try on National Coffee Day by visiting any participating Pilot or Flying J travel center and redeeming the offer for one free cup of Pilot coffee, any size, with the myRewards Plus™ app. Guests can also save 10 cents on every gallon of gas purchased through October 31 and access more great deals on popular drinks and snacks by joining myRewards™ Plus.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J's 'best coffee on the interstate™', visit pilotflyingj.com/coffee.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care, and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

