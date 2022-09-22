Partners with TxDOT and Other Government Agencies to Launch its MaaS/MOD Platform in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropia, Inc.'s congestion-solving Mobility-as-a-Service/Mobility on Demand (MaaS/MOD) platform rolled out with the launch of the TxDOT-sponsored ConnectSmart app in Houston, Texas.

Metropia Released New Mobility App. It will help users enjoy a better commute, improve safety & reduce traffic.

ConnectSmart marks the first MaaS/MOD platform deployment in a U.S. major metropolitan area that integrates system operations. The ConnectSmart app was developed upon Metropia's platform and tailored to respond to the unique demands of Greater Houston's transportation systems. This approach allows any agency to launch a customized app for their region by integrating local traffic data, transit and other mobility service providers to solve regional transportation challenges.

ConnectSmart will help users enjoy a better commute, seamlessly connect to mobility options, book and pay for transit tickets, rely less on single-occupancy vehicles, improve safety, and reduce traffic along with the resulting harmful exhaust emissions associated with congestion.

ConnectSmart was officially launched on September 16 at a special event in Houston attended by city dignitaries and officials from TxDOT, nearby municipalities and transportation-related organizations.

Metropia Founder and President, Yi-Chang Chiu, PhD, said, "Fixing traffic congestion cannot be solved simply by building more highways. Metropia's approach in developing ConnectSmart was to build upon conventional MaaS/MOD with intermodal trip planning, transit ticketing, and payment capabilities. Our advanced platform integrates regional traffic data and sensors like cameras and DMS into its trip planning engine. It includes active demand management strategies like behavioral economics to influence app users to adopt more sustainable mobility behaviors that reduce driving dependencies. We believe our approach will be a cornerstone of transportation in the future."

Thanks to TxDOT making a long-term commitment to the ConnectSmart project and because of Metropia's vision, commuter behavior will likely change and include widespread adoption of the app.

The development of the Houston ConnectSmart app is the result of a partnership between the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC), City of Houston, Houston METRO, Houston TranStar, Tow and Go and BCycle, Conroe Connection, Fort Bend Transit and Harris County Transit.

About Metropia, Inc.: Headquartered in Houston, TX, Metropia is a transportation technology solutions firm with a passion for solving urban mobility problems. The company bridges the gap between Mobility-as-a-Service / Mobility on Demand and Transportation Systems Management and Operations, leveraging artificial intelligence and behavioral economics-based interventions into a unified platform. Metropia has helped governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies both domestic and abroad achieve traffic and carbon reductions, ridership growth, and operational efficiencies.

Media Contact: Chris Colemon

www.metropia.com

512-351-2504

Email: Chris.Colemon@Metropia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Metropia, Inc.