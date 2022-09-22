Target Kicks Off the Holiday Season Early With More Flexibility, Ease and Value

Target will introduce holiday savings earlier than ever, starting with the biggest Target Deal Days event yet — featuring hundreds of thousands of incredible deals from Oct. 6-8

The retailer plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members to create an unmatched shopping experience, helping guests shop when and how they want

This year, Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee starts on Oct. 6 and extends longer than ever, helping guests get the best value no matter when they shop

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced plans to deliver a joyful holiday season with more ways than ever for guests to shop and save with ease. The savings start Oct. 6-8 with the return of Target Deal Days, offering guests the earliest access ever to deep holiday deals on must-have items and everyday essentials. Additionally, Target is readying its talented team — planning to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members — to help guests check everything off their lists on their terms and on time with incredible value and best-in-class same-day delivery services all season long.

"The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season, and we're here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "That's why we're rolling out deals earlier than ever and ensuring our team is ready to help our guests shop when and how they want. Throughout the season, guests will discover new and differentiated items for gifting and gathering, including only-at-Target owned brands and must-have national brands, and they can expect great deals and everyday low prices at every turn for an unmatched holiday shopping experience."

Incredible savings all season long

Target is making it easier than ever for guests to save big throughout the holiday season.

Target Deal Days : Deal seekers will find hundreds of thousands of deals online and in stores during the biggest Target Deal Days event yet, kicking off earlier than ever from Oct. 6-8 — no membership fee required to shop. The savings won't stop there, as guests will continue to find incredible deals and everyday low prices throughout the holiday season.

Industry-Leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee : This year, Target's industry-leading Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 . That means guests can choose to shop early with confidence knowing that if the price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will price match it. : This year, Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee will extend longer than ever, from. That means guests can choose to shop early with confidence knowing that if the price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will price match it.

Savings All Season Long : Guests can enjoy additional savings by using Target Circle, the retailer's free to join loyalty program, and apply an extra 5% off on all purchases with their Target RedCard. In addition, Target's buy now, pay later options give guests flexibility to pay at their own pace.

Target team readies for a joyful holiday guest experience

To create an unmatched shopping experience, Target expects to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team members in stores and supply chain facilities nationwide this year. Target team members will focus on providing an exceptional experience by keeping stores stocked and organized, helping guests locate and buy all their holiday must-haves easily, providing industry-leading same-day fulfillment services, packing and shipping orders, and more.

$15 - $24 an hour — making it a wage leader in every market where the retailer has stores or facilities. Earlier this year, Target announced a new starting wage range ofan hour — making it a wage leader in every market where the retailer has stores or facilities.

Target team members, including seasonal hires, also have access to flexible scheduling, well-being benefits, team member discounts and more.

As in previous years, Target will continue to first work with current team members to help provide their desired hours and schedules throughout the holidays.

On average, more than 30% of team members who are hired as seasonal workers stay on after the holiday season.

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal positions and can learn more about non-seasonal roles here.

Inspiring gifts and everyday essentials

As guests look to shop for each person on their holiday lists, Target's broad array of owned and national brands offers something for everyone.

Toys : To help gift givers bring more holiday magic to kids this year, Target recently th holiday season, presented by FAO Schwarz. : To help gift givers bring more holiday magic to kids this year, Target recently announced an exclusive multiyear agreement with iconic toy brand FAO Schwarz. Starting mid-October, FAO Schwarz toys will be available exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO Schwarz store locations. In addition, Target announced the return of Bullseye's Top Toys list in its 10holiday season, presented by FAO Schwarz.

Shop-in-Shops : The retailer's unique, distinctive shop-in-shop experiences with Disney, Levi's, Ulta Beauty and Apple will provide guests access to prestigious and beloved brands all in one convenient place in-store or online, with the benefits of shopping at Target.

Gifting and Gathering : Guests will be delighted to find new festive food and beverage items, must-have family apparel, gifts and home décor, and entertaining options that make Target the one-stop-shop for all holiday gifting and gathering needs.

Receive holiday purchases the same day, with ease

For guests shopping holiday party essentials on a tight schedule or checking off the final items on their gift lists at the last minute, Target's industry-leading same-day services will provide ease and convenience throughout the holiday season. With 75% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Target store, guests are covered for all their last-minute toys, festive décor and entertaining essentials with fast and free Order Pickup and Drive Up orders in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase. For extra convenience, guests can use Same-Day Delivery with Shipt to receive orders at their doorsteps in as soon as one hour, no membership fee required. As always, guests receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using Target RedCard.

