BioIVT Acquires Fidelis Research

This transaction increases BioIVT's global network for collecting high-quality, disease-state biospecimens and extends its capabilities to deliver fresh biospecimens and produce cell products for drug and diagnostic development.

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired Fidelis Research, an 85-site clinical biospecimen collection network in Southeastern Europe with headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria. Fidelis Research also possesses cell isolation capabilities and provides custom contract research services for pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs).

"This transaction further increases the scale and depth of BioIVT's global operations by adding new clinical collection sites, which are predominantly hospital based, focused on oncology, heme-oncology, and autoimmune cases. We now have an exemplary global footprint for the collection and provision of high-quality, fully annotated, disease-state biospecimens in Europe, Asia, and the US," said Dr. Richard Haigh, BioIVT Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Through Fidelis Research, we deepen our presence in Europe and can provide our clients with a broad array of fresh, clinically collected, disease-state tissues and biofluids, and expanded cell products globally," he added.

BioIVT places great emphasis on delivering highly characterized biospecimens that enable smarter science and accelerate medical breakthroughs. The company excels at marrying samples with actionable clinical, demographic, genetic and outcomes data. Within the past year, BioIVT has undertaken a program to annotate thousands of biospecimens with next-generation sequencing data (NGS), creating the largest biorepository of biospecimens with mutation or genotype data. Through this acquisition, BioIVT will be able to expand its support of precision medicine research in multiple therapeutic areas, most notably in oncology.

"We are delighted that the entire Fidelis Research team is joining BioIVT. BioIVT and Fidelis share a commitment to collect biospecimens to exacting standards, ensuring our clients receive high quality, fit for purpose biospecimens, so they can reach their R&D goals and develop safe and effective new medicines faster," said Shannon Richey, Vice President at BioIVT. "I am especially excited to add biospecimens collected through the Fidelis network to our NGS annotation program."

"We at Fidelis Research are excited to join BioIVT and become part of a global team that shares our high standards of client service and biospecimen collection quality, ethics, and regulatory compliance. We look forward to being able to offer our clients access to BioIVT's global biospecimen network and an even more comprehensive portfolio of research products and services," said Veselin Stefanov, CEO at Fidelis Research.

"We are grateful to our investors Empower Capital and Integrity Capital for their trust, support, and guidance throughout the years, which have enabled us to start this new chapter of our business at BioIVT."

Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About Fidelis Research

Fidelis Research provides client tailored biospecimen collection, laboratory processing and analysis, clinical research, and patient support programs in Southeastern Europe. We deliver high quality services, certified through implementation of the ISO 9001:2015 standard and SOPs developed in house. Our country expertise, supplemented by a network of partnering sites, ensures we provide a truly unique service to researchers, CROs and pharma companies. All our services are provided in accordance with current EU directives, FDA regulations and the applicable national laws.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

