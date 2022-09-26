COSMETICA LABS SHOWCASES GATSBY-INSPIRED BEAUTY INNOVATIONS AT MUNY 2022 AND RECEIVES BEST-IN-CLASS AWARD

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Following their trail blazing immersive pop-up this past Spring in NYC, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc, a Canadian custom innovation house and cosmetic manufacturing company, returned to the big apple as an exhibitor at this year's Make Up in New York (MUNY) tradeshow. One of the largest cosmetics exhibitions in the world.

Cosmetica presented their newest and exclusive product launches to the beauty world during a 2-day unveiling in the city's Javits Centre. With twenties-in-the-2020s inspired décor, the booth featured interactive activations including a VR tour of the company's 270,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Toronto and custom Instagram filter that unlocked a personalized beauty aura and lipstick take-away.

During this year's expo, Cosmetica endowed a sponsorship for MUNY's Glam Up Challenge. This live competition had three professional makeup artists and six students from Chic Studios School of Makeup demonstrate editorial looks on models from Miss Teen Universe USA and Kent University of Fashion. Cosmetica provided eye, lip and complexion products for each artist to complete looks in three categories: editorial-bold, glam, and innovative makeup.

After creating buzz and impact in the beauty world with their latest events, Cosmetica was recognized for their innovative immersive pop-up experience and is the proud recipient of Best Contract Manufacturer in this year's NEXT Awards by Beauty Matter, one of the most influential media voices covering the beauty industry.

"It has been an exciting year for Cosmetica, we greatly appreciate the recognition of this award for our work as we continue to raise standards and create memorable and industry-leading events and showcases." - Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development, Cosmetica Labs.

Following enthusiastic client response and industry recognition, the company plans to continue to activate creative and world-class event experiences throughout their fiscal year.

About Cosmetica Laboratories

Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 600 employees including 75 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

