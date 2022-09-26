Points of Light Announces Fourth Annual Awards Celebration Will Recognize José Andrés and Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg and Honor President George H.W. Bush's Legacy of Civic Engagement

Honorary Chairs and Co-Chairs announced.

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit Points of Light announced today it will hold the fourth annual celebration of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards on October 24, 2022, at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. Two honorees will be recognized at this year's event: José Andrés, internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator and humanitarian and Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg, chairman and CEO of Starr Insurance Companies, chair of The Starr Foundation as well as former chair and CEO of American International Group (AIG).

Points of Light Logo (PRNewsfoto/Points of Light) (PRNewswire)

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will once again serve as honorary co-chairs, with Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Lauren Bush Lauren, Mike and Jacquelyne Love, Wendy Stapleton and Andy and Marie Unanue serving as co-chairs for this year's in-person event. The celebration honors the legacy of President George H.W. Bush and the people who demonstrate the transformative power of service and drive significant and sustained impact through their everyday actions.

The evening will feature performances by Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and composer Branford Marsalis with Joey Calderazzo and Ukrainian singer and 2022 Grammy performer Mika Newton.

"We are honored to recognize two incredible individuals who have made an impact in not just the communities where they live and work, but around the world," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "By lending their time, talents and resources to causes that mean the most to them, José Andrés and Hank Greenberg shine as points of light, inspiring us all to take action toward building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future for all."

Previous honorees include Maria Rose Belding; Marc and Lynne Benioff; Garth Brooks; Captain Sir Thomas Moore; Khloe Thompson; Hamdi Ulukaya; Shreyaa and Esha Venkat; Hugh Evans; Francine A. Lefrak; and Bryan Stevenson.

About The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Honorees

About José Andrés

José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator and humanitarian. He was named one of Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People" in both 2012 and 2018 and awarded the 2015 National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama. As the chef/owner of the award-winning ThinkFoodGroup restaurant collective, Andrés has been a pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United States and is also known for his groundbreaking avant-garde cuisine. As a naturalized citizen originally from Spain, Andrés has also been a tireless advocate for immigration reform.

In 2010, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit which uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. His team served over 3.6 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane María. Since then, WCK has been activated on six continents, serving fresh meals in the aftermath of both natural and human-made disasters. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization partnered with thousands of restaurants, farmers and community leaders around the country to combat food and nutrition insecurity, laying the groundwork for smarter national food policy—one which builds longer tables in the U.S. and around the world. Most recently, Andrés and World Central Kitchen have been working in Ukraine and seven neighboring countries, feeding tens of millions of meals to refugees who have fled their homes.

"Food is a connector. It's about so much more than ingredients. It tells us where we come from and where we're going," said Andrés. "To be recognized by Points of Light and The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards for doing what I love, for the work I do with so many inspiring and dedicated people, it's humbling and exciting."

About Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg

Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg is Chairman and CEO of Starr Insurance Companies, a global insurance and investment organization founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 in Shanghai, China. Mr. Greenberg retired as Chairman and CEO of American International Group (AIG), a former Starr subsidiary, which became the first fully licensed foreign insurance company in China. Under his nearly 40 years of leadership, AIG grew from an initial market value of $300 million to $180 billion, becoming the largest insurance company in the world.

Mr. Greenberg is also the chair of The Starr Foundation, a philanthropic organization initially funded by Cornelius Vander Starr's estate. Under his leadership, the Starr Foundation has grown to become one of the largest private foundations in the United States. The Foundation has awarded more than $3.8 billion in grants worldwide to many academic, medical, cultural and public policy organizations around the world.

Among his numerous awards and appointments, Mr. Greenberg serves as Vice Chairman of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, Honorary Vice Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, and as a member of the Board of the US-China Business Council. In 1990, he was appointed by Zhu Rongji as Shanghai's first Chairman of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC). Greenberg has been named an honorary citizen of Shanghai and was appointed as a Senior Economic Advisor to the Beijing Municipal Government.

Mr. Greenberg was presented with the Friendship Medal for Contribution to China's Reform by President Xi Jinping in 2018 – one of only two Americans among 10 foreign leaders to receive the award.

A decorated United States Army veteran, Mr. Greenberg served in both World War II and the Korean Conflict, rising to the rank of Captain and serving as a company commander.

"I've dedicated my life to defending our country, building companies and supporting charities that help people," said Greenberg. "President Bush was a good friend and an excellent leader. He believed that we all can help change the world by getting involved. It's an honor to be recognized by Points of Light, which has activated his vision of the power of volunteerism."

For more information on The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, please visit pointsoflight.org/bushawardscelebration-2022.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most.

