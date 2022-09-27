Pet Honesty Appoints Steve Chopp as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products, announced that Steve Chopp has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Pet Honesty is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners.

Mr. Chopp brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles at high-growth, health and nutrition companies. Most recently, he served as CFO and COO for Bragg Live Food Products, the number one brand of apple cider vinegar, where he oversaw the finance, supply chain, and technology functions. Additionally, Mr. Chopp spent more than 15 years working in the rapid growth supplements industry, including eight years at Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made vitamins and supplements, where he served as EVP and CFO. He also held senior roles in consulting with L.E.K. Consulting and Stern Stewart & Co. Mr. Chopp holds an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a B.S. in finance from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.

"Steve is an accomplished leader with broad experience developing and executing high-impact strategies. He will be an invaluable asset as we continue our mission to elevate pet vitality to deliver more joyful moments for pet parents," said Richard Greenberg, CEO of Pet Honesty.

"As Pet Honesty's recent partnership with Petco illustrates, the Company is on a strong growth trajectory, and I look forward to partnering with the senior team during this exciting time as the Company continues to expand and deliver on its strategic plan," said Mr. Chopp.

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements made with natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC. Pet Honesty products are formulated in an FDA registered facility in the U.S.A. and available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, Chewy, Petco.com, and at Petco retail stores nationwide and select neighborhood pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

